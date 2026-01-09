YOU STUPID DARKNESS Comes to 21ten Theatre

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You Stupid Darkness is coming to 21ten Theatre next month. Performances run February 5th - March 1st 2026.

In a cramped, crumbling office, four volunteers spend a few hours every Tuesday night on the phone telling strangers that everything is going to be okay. As the outside world disintegrates, they teeter on the edge of their own personal catastrophes. Their hopes and fears become entangled as they try, desperately, to connect with the callers and with each other. Sam Steiner's You Stupid Darkness! is an urgent play about the struggle for optimism and community amid the chaos of a world falling apart.

This is an amateur production by arrangement with Nick Hern Books. Featuring actors Denise Hoey*, Angie Tennant*, Chris Brantley, and Shane Ruyle; and directed by Patrick Nims

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, appearing under a Special Appearance Contract.

It is the fourth production in 21ten Theatre’s fourth season, following Apple Season, Madonna of the Cat, and The Snow Globe. Next this season: Athena and Man of La Mancha. Past 21ten shows include Stupid F***ing Bird, 52 Pick-Up, Dorothy’s Dictionary, Chekhov! 3 Farces, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, and The Other Place.