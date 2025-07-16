Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Keller Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MJ The Musical is a high-energy tribute to the King of Pop that delivers everything you could want from a Michael Jackson show. This Tony Award-winning production (4 wins, including choreography) combines spectacular performances with Jackson’s legendary catalog into a celebration of one of the biggest music stars of all time.

The musical takes place during the intense rehearsal period leading up to Jackson's groundbreaking 1992 Dangerous World Tour — at the time, the most technologically advanced tour in history. The tour required two 747s (and many trucks) just to transport the equipment for all of the special effects and pyrotechnics, and the financial stakes were high.

Through flashbacks woven throughout the rehearsal narrative, we witness Jackson's journey from the Jackson 5 to solo stardom, including glimpses of his troubled relationship with his controlling and abusive father. While the show touches on the demons that haunted Jackson throughout his life, it does so lightly, focusing primarily on his artistic process and creative decision-making.

The success of any biographical musical hinges on its lead performance, and MJ The Musical hits the jackpot with Jordan Markus, who perfectly embodies Jackson's mannerisms, voice, movement, and magnetic stage presence. And, man, can he dance!

The supporting cast is also excellent, particularly Erik Hamilton, who portrays Michael as a young man. Anastasia Talley shines in her role as Jackson's mother – her featured time is limited, but I bet you could hear her incredible voice on the street outside. The large ensemble also enables the production's greatest asset: the many dance numbers. The choreography deserved its Tony recognition, bringing Jackson's iconic moves brilliantly to life.

For audiences wanting a thrilling night of exceptional music and dancing, MJ The Musical delivers in spades. The show succeeds as both a nostalgic journey through Jackson's greatest hits and a testament to his enduring influence on popular culture.

MJ The Musical runs at the Keller Auditorium through July 20. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

