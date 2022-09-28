Play On Shakespeare Announces Upcoming Seasons For Fall, Winter, and Spring

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare in performance through translation and adaptation, today announces their Fall 2022, Winter 2023 & Spring 2023 Seasons.

Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences. The series - presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare - has released Macbeth, Pericles, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Coriolanus, King Lear, Twelfth Night and Henry V over the last year and a half. On October 14, Play On Podcasts will release Measure for Measure (translation by Aditi Brennan Kapil; direction by Jessie Austrian) featuring New York's award-winning Fiasco Theatre ensemble.

The Winter's Tale (translation by Tracy Young) will follow in December. Additional titles will be announced in early 2023.

Listen here.



Coriolanus

Actors' Shakespeare Project

Translated by: Sean San José

Directed by: Melisa Pereyra

Dates: March 29 - April 23, 2023

In Spring 2023, Actors' Shakespeare Project will explore Shakespeare's political thriller, Coriolanus, translated by Sean San José. This production will offer an insight to the impact of violence and political power on marginalized populations and dive into the nuances of advocacy.

Tickets and further information here.

Romeo and Juliet

Two River Theater Company & NAATCO

Translated by: Hansol Jung

Directed by: Hansol Jung and Dustin Wills

Dates: April 8 - 30, 2023

In partnership with Two River Theater Company, NAATCO will be producing an all-Asian American production of Romeo and Juliet, translated by Hansol Jung. Hear the classic tragicomedy in a new way as Jung's language elevates Shakespeare's stark humor. Last spring, Two River Theater presented Romeo and Juliet as a part of their Benefit Reading Series, with direction by Chay Yew. After the reading series, we are now excited to see Romeo and Juliet in full production by NAATCO this spring.

Tickets and further information here.

Details on another collaborative production, scheduled for summer 2023, will be announced shortly.