Photo Flash: First Look at triangle productions!' THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

James Sharinghousen leads a cast of five as Casey. He has been working as an Elvis impersonator however, business has not been well, and he is replaced by two drag queens - Miss Tracy (Frederick Williams/T'Kara) and Rexy (Colin Kane).

Just when things couldn't get any worse, Casey's wife surprises him with news that she's pregnant. As the walls coming tumbling down around him, Rexy passes out and can't go on - so Eddie the owner of the club (Gary Wayne Cash) tells Casey - "You've got to go on IN DRAG in Rexy's place!" What's Casey to do? Embrace his inner 'female' side or be unemployed.





