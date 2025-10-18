Oregon Shakespeare Announces 2026 Casts and Creative Teams

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced select casting and creative teams for the 10 productions of its 2026 season, ranging from A Midsummer Night's Dream to Come From Away, and everything in between.

From Shakespeare’s enchanted forests and fiery histories to groundbreaking American dramas, irreverent new comedies, and a reimagined classic, the 2026 lineup unites an ensemble of OSF veterans and new artists.

"Our 2026 season reminds us that theatre is a place of gathering and possibility," said Tim Bond, OSF Artistic Director. "Each of these plays asks its characters—and, in turn, all of us — to rise to the challenges before us. I am thrilled to welcome these 10 productions, whose artistries and visions will bring audiences laughter and hope, demonstrating the power of meeting the moment together."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 2, with early access for OSF members starting in early November.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival's 2026 Casts and Creative Teams

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

March 13 through October 25 at the Angus Bowmer Theatre

Cast: Saran Evelyn Bakari (Hermia), Alysia N. Beltran (Robin Starveling), Rhea Bradley (Helena), Alexis Edwards (Fairy), Al Espinosa (Nick Bottom), Alyssa Hertzog (Fairy), Justin Huertas (Puck / Philostrate), Anthony Kirby (Francis Flute / Peaseblossom), Armando McClain (Oberon / Theseus), Jonathan Luke Stevens (Demetrius), Lisa Tejero (Peter Quince / Cobweb), U. Jonathan Toppo (Snug / Egeus), Sheila Tousey (Tom Snout / Mustardseed), Tim Turner (Fairy), Jessika D. Williams (Titania / Hippolyta), and Jaysen Wright (Lysander)

Understudies: Royer Bockus, Teri Brown, Alexis Edwards, Alyssa Hertzog, Kate Hurster, Nathan Karnik, Anthony Kirby, Jonathan Luke Stevens, U. Jonathan Toppo

Creative Team: William Shakespeare (Playwright), Marcela Lorca (Director), Lili Fuller (Associate Movement Director), Luciana Stecconi (Scenic Designer), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Designer), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Designer), Justin Huertas (Composer), Joshua Horvath (Sound Designer), Jesse J. Sanchez (Music Director), Paul Adolphsen (Dramaturg), Micha Espinosa (Voice & Text Director), U. Jonathan Toppo (Fight Director & Associate Intimacy Director), Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director & Associate Fight Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Becca Rowlett (Production Stage Manager), Finlay Kuester and Citlalin Zapata Sanchez (Assistant Stage Managers), Alex Turos (Understudy Production Stage Manager)

COME FROM AWAY

March 14 through October 24 at the Angus Bowmer Theatre

Cast: Royer Bockus (Bonnie / Martha), Teri Brown (Hannah / Margie), Kiki deLohr (Janice / Britney), Al Espinosa (Nick / Doug), Victoria Frings (Beverley / Annette), Justin Huertas (Kevin T. / Garth), Kate Hurster (Diane / Crystal), Nathan Karnik (Kevin J. / Ali), David Kelly Claude / Derm), Amy Lizardo (Beulah / Delores), and Jonathan Luke Stevens (Oz / Joey)

Understudies: Kjerstine Rose Anderson, Alysia N. Beltran, Amy Lizardo

Creative Team: Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Book, Music & Lyrics), Laurie Woolery (Director), Sunny Min-Sook Hitt (Choreographer), Efren Delgadillo, Jr. (Scenic Designer), Melissa Torchia (Costume Designer), Pablo Santiago (Lighting Designer), Val Turos (Sound Designer), Matthew DeMaria (Associate Music Director & Conductor), Micha Espinosa (Voice & Text Director), U. Jonathan Toppo (Fight Director & Associate Intimacy Director), Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director & Associate Fight Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Emily Robinson (Production Stage Manager), Jordan E. Moore and Quy Ton (Assistant Stage Managers), Meg Dockter (Rehearsal Production Assistant / Understudy for Assistant Stage Managers), and Jordan E. Moore (Understudy Production Stage Manager)

This production of Come From Away was licensed by Music Theatre International.

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

March 15 through July 19 at the Angus Bowmer Theatre

Cast: Adebowale Adebiyi (Joseph Asagai), Saran Evelyn Bakari (Beneatha Younger), Chris Butler (Bobo), Preston Butler III (Walter Lee Younger), Justin Walter Cook (Moving Man), Lynnette R. Freeman (Ruth Younger), Armando McClain (Moving Man), Greta Oglesby (Lena Younger), Daniel T. Parker (Karl Lindner), Shariba Rivers (Mrs. Johnson), and Jaysen Wright (George Murchison)

Understudies: Chris Butler, Justin Walter Cook, Armando McClain, Mark Murphey, Shariba

Rivers, Tim Turner, Jessika D. Williams

Creative Team: Lorraine Hansberry (Playwright), Tim Bond (Director), Sonia Dawkins (Choreographer), Scott Bradley (Scenic Designer), Helen Q. Huang (Costume Designer), Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz (Lighting Designer), Michael Keck (Composer & Sound Designer), Judith Moreland (Voice & Text Director), U. Jonathan Toppo (Fight Director & Intimacy Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Sarah Dale Lewis (Production Stage Manager), Trixie Eunhae Hong (Assistant Stage Manager / Understudy Production Stage Manager), Caroline Villaseñor Wilkes (Rehearsal Production Assistant / Youth Performance Monitor / Understudy for Assistant Stage Manager), Quy Ton (Understudy Production Stage Manager), and Vera Conrad (Understudy for Assistant Stage Manager)

A Raisin in the Sun is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

YELLOW FACE

August 5 through October 23 at the Angus Bowmer Theatre

Cast: Sun Mee Chomet (Leah Anne Cho / Ensemble), William Thomas Hodgson (Ensemble), Paul Juhn (HYH / BD Wong), David Anthony Lewis (Reporter / The Announcer), Amy Lizardo (Ensemble), Eddie Lopez (Marcus G. Dahlman), James Ryen (DHH)

Creative Team: David Henry Hwang (Playwright), May Adrales (Director), Timothy Mackabee (Scenic Designer), Sara Ryung Clement (Costume Designer), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), Andre Pluess (Composer & Sound Designer), Shawn Duan (Projection Designer), Leela Kiyawat (Dramaturg), Joy Lanceta Coronel (Voice & Text Director), U. Jonathan Toppo (Fight Director & Associate Intimacy Director), Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director & Associate Fight Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Quy Ton (Production Stage Manager), Trixie Eunhae Hong (Assistant Stage Manager / Understudy Production Stage Manager), and Finlay Kuester and Vera Conrad (Understudies for Assistant Stage Manager)

Yellow Face is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service imprint. (www.dramatists.com).

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO THE END OF THE WORLD!

April 16 through August 21 at the Thomas Theatre

Cast: Tim Getman (Greg Murphy), Rafael Goldstein (Will / TV Narrator), Winter Olamina (M Murphy), Kat Peña (Lila / Greta), Amy Kim Waschke (Viv Murphy), Kate Wisniewski (Janet / Dr. Thomas)

Understudies: Julie Oda, Kate Wisniewski

Creative Team: Keiko Green (Playwright), Zi Alikhan (Director), Dana Wilson (Choreographer), Sibyl Wickersheimer (Scenic Designer), Lux Haac (Costume Designer), Barbara Samuels (Lighting Designer), Palmer Hefferan (Composer & Sound Designer), Nicholas Hussong (Projection Designer), Elisa Gonzales (Voice & Text Director), Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director & Fight Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Chris Schweiger (Production Stage Manager), Charlie Mooz (Assistant Stage Manager / Understudy Production Stage Manager), and Hal Day (Understudy Assistant Stage Manager)

August Wilson'S KING HEDLEY II

July 16 through October 24 at the Thomas Theatre

Cast: Chris Butler (King Hedley II), Preston Butler III (Mister), Lynette R. Freeman (Tonya), Deidrie Henry (Ruby), Kevin Kenerly (Elmore), Tyrone Wilson (Stool Pigeon)

Understudies: Shariba Rivers, Kelvin Shepard

Creative Team: August Wilson (Playwright), Tim Bond (Director), Scott Bradley (Scenic Designer), Helen Q. Huang (Costume Designer), Dawn Chiang (Lighting Designer), Michael Keck (Composer & Sound Designer), Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director & Fight Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Chris Schweiger (Production Stage Manager), Charlie Mooz (Assistant Stage Manager / Understudy Production Stage Manager), and Caroline Villaseñor Wilkes and Meg Dockter (Understudies for Assistant Stage Manager)

King Hedley II continues OSF’s commitment to August Wilson’s monumental American Century Cycle.

August Wilson’s King Hedley II is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com).

SMOTE THIS, A COMEDY ABOUT GOD...AND OTHER SERIOUS $H*T

August 27 through October 24 at the Thomas Theatre

Cast: Rodney Gardiner

Creative Team: Rodney Gardiner (Playwright), Raz Golden (Director), Alice Risser (Costume Designer), Valerie Pope (Lighting Designer), Joshua Horvath (Sound Designer), Micah Stieglitz (Projection Designer), Andrew Carney (Properties Designer), Joy Lanceta Coronel (Voice & Text Director), U. Jonathan Toppo (Fight Director), Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director), Hal Day (Production Stage Manager), Vera Conrad (Production Assistant), and Finlay Kuester and Chris Schweiger (Understudy Production Stage Managers)

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

June 5 through October 11 at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre

Cast: Kjerstine Rose Anderson (Tranio), Gabriela Fernandez-Coffey (Tailor / Widow), Amelio García (Grumio), Michael J. Hume (Gremio), David Kelly (Vincentio / Curtis), Ava Mingo (Bianca), Daniel Molina (Petruchio), Mark Murphey (Baptista Minola), Conner Neddersen (Lucentio), and Erica Sullivan (Kate)

Understudies: Adebowale Adebiyi, Kiki deLohr, Alejandra Escalante, Gabriela Fernandez Coffey, Victoria Frings, Amelio García, Michael J. Hume, Reginald André Jackson, Conner Neddersen

Creative Team: William Shakespeare (Playwright), Shana Cooper (Director), Tiffany Rachelle Stewart (Choreographer), Andrew Boyce (Scenic Designer), Raquel Adorno (Costume Designer), Marcella Barbeau (Lighting Designer), Paul James Prendergast (Composer & Sound Designer), Ursula Meyer (Voice & Text Director), Gregory Linington (Dramaturg), Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director & Fight Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Sarah Dale Lewis (Production Stage Manager), Jordan E. Moore (Assistant Stage Manager), Caroline Villaseñor Wilkes (Production Assistant), Emily Robinson (Understudy Production Stage Manager), and Meg Dockter (Understudy Production Assistant)

HENRY IV, PART ONE

June 6 through October 10 at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre

Cast: Amelio García (Prince John / Gadshill), Rafael Goldstein (Mortimer / Blunt), William Thomas Hodgson (Prince Hal), Michael J. Hume (Westmorland / Bardolph), Reginald André Jackson (King Henry IV), Ava Mingo (Poins / Lady Mortimer), Daniel Molina (Hotspur), Daniel T. Parker (Falstaff), James Ryen (Peto / Douglas), U. Jonathan Toppo (Northumberland / Glendower), Sheila Tousey (Mistress Quickly), Amy Kim Waschke (Lady Percy / Vernon), and Kate Wisniewski (Worcester)

Understudies: Sun Mee Chomet, Tim Getman, Rafael Goldstein, David Anthony Lewis, Eddie Lopez, Kat Peña, James Ryen, Tim Turner, Jaysen Wright

Creative Team: William Shakespeare (Playwright), Rosa Joshi (Director), Jaclyn Miller (Choreographer), Sara Ryung Clement (Scenic Designer), Melissa Torchia (Costume Designer), Jesse W. Belsky (Lighting Designer), Palmer Hefferan (Composer & Sound Designer), Paul Adolphsen (Dramaturg), Elisa Gonzales (Voice & Text Director), U. Jonathan Toppo (Fight Director) Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director & Associate Fight Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Alex Turos (Production Stage Manager), Hal Day and Finlay Kuester (Assistant Stage Managers), Vera Conrad (Production Assistant), Sarah Dale Lewis (Understudy Production Stage Manager), Citlalin Zapata Sanchez (Understudy Assistant Stage Manager), and Caroline Villaseñor Wilkes (Understudy Production Assistant)

EMMA

June 7 through October 9 at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre

Cast: Royer Bockus (Harriet Smith), Rhea Bradley (Mrs. Elton), Kiki deLohr (Jane Fairfax), Alejandra Escalante (Emma Woodhouse), Gabriela Fernandez-Coffey (Mrs. Weston), Kate Hurster (Miss Bates), Nathan Karnik (Frank Churchill / Robert Martin), Kevin Kenerly (Mr. Elton), Conner Neddersen (Mr. Knightley), and Tyrone Wilson (Mr. Woodhouse / Mr. Weston)

Understudies: Alysia N. Beltran, Rhea Bradley, Alexis Edwards, David Kelly, Ava Mingo, Daniel Molina, Erica Sullivan

Creative Team: Kate Hamill (Playwright), Jane Austen (Author), Meredith McDonough (Director), Emily Michaels King (Choreographer), Lex Liang (Scenic & Costume Designer), Jackie Fox (Lighting Designer), Palmer Hefferan (Composer & Sound Designer), Jill Walmsley Zager (Voice & Text Director), Rocío Mendez (Intimacy Director & Fight Director), Joy Dickson and Katja Zarolinski, CSA (Casting), Emily Robinson (Production Stage Manager), Becca Rowlett (Assistant Stage Manager / Understudy Production Stage Manager), Citlalin Zapata Sanchez (Rehearsal Assistant Stage Manager), Meg Dockter (Production Assistant), Quy Ton (Understudy Production Stage Manager), Jordan E. Moore (Understudy Assistant Stage Manager), and Vera Conrad (Understudy Production Assistant)

Emma is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by TRW PLAYS, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.trwplays.com.