THE GREAT GATSBY North American Tour Stops Kansas City This Month

The North American Tour of THE GREAT GATSBY will play Music Hall Kansas City from March 17–22, 2026, as the sixth engagement in the 25–26 PNC Broadway in Kansas City series.

Joining previously announced Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan are Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The ensemble includes D’Marreon Alexander, William Bishop, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Caress, Valeria Ceballos, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Rosie Granito, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Kurt Kemper, Joi D. McCoy, Charlotte McKinley, Macy McKown, Tim Quartier, Alli Sutton, Dee Tomasetta, Ryan Vogt, and Shai Yammanee.

“After witnessing THE GREAT GATSBY ignite audiences on Broadway, the West End, and Seoul, I am elated to bring this beautiful production across North America with an extraordinary cast,” said producer Chunsoo Shin. “Led by Jake David Smith and Senzel Ahmady, this company delivers a GATSBY that feels thrillingly alive and emotionally rich. It is truly must-see theatre.”

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the musical features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Dominique Kelley. Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows millionaire Jay Gatsby in his pursuit of Daisy Buchanan.

The Broadway production began performances at Broadway Theatre in March 2024 following a record-breaking world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. The production later played London’s London Coliseum and the GS Arts Center in Seoul.

The Kansas City engagement performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 17 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 20 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 – 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at BroadwayInKC.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Music Hall Box Office. Group ticket savings for 10 or more are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.