Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Mask & Mirror

Few plays in theatrical history have achieved the enduring success of The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie. Since its premiere in 1952, the production has continued its celebrated run in London, earning its place as the longest running show of any kind in the world. But you won’t need to go that far to experience this iconic mystery. Mask and Mirror Community Theatre brings the intrigue closer to home, with performances at Rise Church in Tigard running through March 15, 2026.

This whodunnit has moments of dry humor and intense drama. The eccentric characters have been thoughtfully cast by Director Matt Russell with a wide array of actors, including veterans of Mask and Mirror and others in their first performance on this stage.

In the middle of a snowstorm, the guests of Monkswell Manor are stranded. News of a murder arrives when the detective skis in to search for the killer. Believing the killer is among them, past histories begin to unravel. Everyone questions everyone and fears they could be the next victim.

The script is brilliant, filled with an ensemble of characters designed for misdirection and not one of them beyond suspicion. As their dark secrets are revealed through mid-century tropes, the isolation causes fear and “otherness”. Paranoia and tensions rise to transform the warm and cozy Monksmanor into a dark pool of suspicion until a delicious twist reveals the killer.

Erin Bickler as Mollie Ralston is charming, slightly ingenuous, and overworked as the hostess of Monskwell Manor. She is fully invested in catching the murderer – or is she?

Shane Rudolph as Giles Ralston. Mollie’s proud husband is suspicious and defensive.

Noah Keener is the flighty and neurotic Christopher Wren. A childish demeanor and a disturbing laugh that instantly makes him suspect.

Virginia Kincaid is wonderfully stern and critical as Mrs. Boyle who finds nothing at Monkswell Manor up to her impeccable standards.

Mark Putnam is quiet and appears helpful as Major Metcalf.

Cassandra Brown brings plenty of mystery and aloofness to Miss Casewell.

Marc Berezin is Mr. Paravincini whose self-reported car mishap brings him to the Manor without a reservation.

Adrian Rosales is Detective Trotter the determined catalyst for the rising tension as questions arise.

Christie’s script remains as sharp as ever, expertly crafted with misdirection and layered revelations. Beneath its mid-century setting are themes that continue to resonate, including unresolved trauma, fear of the unfamiliar, and the fragility of trust. The story’s exploration of deception and carefully constructed identities feels strikingly relevant in an era shaped by curated online personas and contested truths. It is a testament to the play’s strength that seventy-five years later its questions about loyalty, justice, and human nature still feel immediate.

Even those familiar with the play’s celebrated twist will find much to appreciate in this thoughtful and engaging production. With its clever plotting, rich character work, and steadily building suspense, Mask and Mirror’s The Mousetrap offers an evening of theatre that is both entertaining and enduring.

The performance runs approximately two hours, including one intermission.

