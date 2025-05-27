MARVIN'S RESCUE World Premiere to be Presented at Bridgetown Portland Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridgetown Portland Musical Theatre is presenting the world premiere of "Marvin's Rescue," a new musical by Marv Ross (Quarterflash - "Harden my Heart" fame). The premier performances will be presented in a staged concert setting at Bridgetown's Black Box space in The Tiffany Center, Portland.

The story: Marvin's long-time boyfriend, Jake, has just moved out. Marvin is in a spin. Marvin's Rescue is a moving, tuneful musical that explores the accidents of love and self-discovery that can happen when you open your heart - to a dog. As Jackie, Marvin's Best Friend in the show says: "Maybe you should get a dog. They'll love anyone." The script, lyrics and music are written by Marv Ross.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director and Founder of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "I was so excited when Marv Ross sent me the script to read. I was blown away by the script's heart and intelligence. And then when I heard the music, I thought, 'We have to do this show now!' Fortunately, Marv and Rindy Ross were up for the idea of mounting the initial concert performance at Bridgetown."

The staged concert production will be directed by Brian Weaver, with music direction by Mel Kubik. The cast includes: Derek Gregerson (Marvin); Victor Polanco (Sam, the Rescue), Danielle Valentine (Jackie); Tia Lembert (Izzy); Haley Alford (Bella); Shea McKinnon (Spike) and Nehemiah Creel (Narrator).

Marv Ross is a songwriter, teacher, musician, producer, and playwright. Best known for his five top-40 songs (including his 80's mega-hit, 'Harden My Heart') sung by his wife, Rindy, in their band Quarterflash, the Rosses garnered gold and platinum albums and toured with Elton John, Linda Ronstadt, and Jefferson Starship. Marv has written songs with Burt Bacharach, Diane Warren, and Carol Bayer Sager, and his songs appear in a number of films and TV shows including Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Nightshift, Gremlins, Vision Quest, King of the Hill, The Americans, Physical, and Rock of Ages. In the 90's Marv developed a musical theatre curriculum for PlayWrite Inc. which employs creative theatre elements to help at-risk teens, and introduced a songwriting workshop at the Fishtrap Writing Conference in Eastern Oregon. In 1993, Marv founded 'The Trail Band' - an offshoot of his ASCAP awarded first musical, 'Voices From the Oregon Trail', and, with that ensemble, created, 'Christmas With The Trail Band' which ran for 25 years with over 100 performances at Portland's Aladdin Theater, raising over a million dollars for Friends of the Children.

Marv's second musical, 'The Ghosts of Celilo', was co-created with Native American singers, actors, and dancers and won 11 Portland Musical Theater Awards including Best Production and Best Song. Presented by Artists Rep in the Portland Center for the Performing Arts, 'Ghosts' had two successful runs in 2007 and 2011. Marv was presented a ceremonial blanket from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for his contributions to Native history and art. In 2008, Marv & Rindy were extended a very rare invitation to perform 5 shows in North Korea's Peace and Friendship Festival in Pyongyang as the only Americans in attendance. In 2019 Marv wrote and produced the album, 'New American Blues' with Jon Koonce and Doug Fraser which was awarded 'Oregon Album of the Year' by the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. From that album, Marv produced a video of the song, 'I Won't Sing Here Anymore' - a critical look at American Christian Nationalism - which went viral. The Rosses received the "Legends" award from the Portland Music Association, were inducted into The Oregon Music Hall of Fame, and received the Alumni Award of Excellence from their alma mater, Western Oregon University, for their contributions to NW history and music.

The production is presented with the generous support of Ronni S. Lacroute Fund of Oregon Community Foundation and Jim Beall.

Performances are in the Bridgetown Black Box Theatre. Thursday June 13 at 7:30pm; Sunday June 15 at 2pm with an added performance at 7:30pm. There will be an audience talk-back after each performance. Seating is limited.

