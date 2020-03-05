Lakewood Theatre Company Presents A Fine Romance: Courtney Freed and Norman Wilson in Concert

On April 8th, 2020 Join Portland Theatre veterans Norman Wilson and Courtney Freed for a glittering musical exploration of love, laughter and everything in between. Featuring some of the nation's greatest composers such as the Gershwins, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, Rodgers & Hart, Irving Berlin and more! With Darcy White on piano, T.J. Arko on drums and Bernardo Gomez on bass, this special night on the Lakewood Mainstage will knock your socks off! Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.lakewood-center.org

When: Wednesday, April 8th @ 7:30pm

Where: Lakewood Theatre Company, 368 S State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Tickets: $25; https://tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/lakewoodtheatre/

Courtney Freed is an avid lover timeless music! After spending several years living and performing in Los Angeles and Chicago, Courtney came to her senses and returned to her beautiful hometown of Portland. No stranger to the local theatre scene, her most favorite recent roles were Florence in Chess with Lakewood Theatre Company and Trina (Drammy nom!) in Live on Stage's Falsettos. She has also tread the boards of Portland Center Stage, Pixiedust Productions, Broadway Rose, Profile, Triangle Productions and many more! Courtney is the hostess of the wildly popular local concert series, Portland Sings!, bringing together some of the city's finest vocalists for a magical evening in a variety of musical themes. As a producer and creator, she has helmed countless themed shows, including "I'll Stop the World and Belt with you," a John Hughesical, "The Coco & Ruby Variety Hour" and most recently, a Freddie Mercury tribute show called "Mercury Rising," which premiered in Portland with Live on Stage in April 2018 and continues to delight around the state. A lover of vintage jazz, her first album titled "Happy Little Bluebird" lovingly celebrates the timeless melodies of Harold Arlen. She is the lead singer of the swing band "The Courtney Freed Five," playing the danceable tunes of the 20s-50s. Learn more at www.courtneyfreedmusic.com.

Norman Wilson has been a frequent performer at Lakewood including Dr. Frank 'N' Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, Freddie Trumper in Chess, Sir Robin in Spamalot, Charlie Davenport in Annie Get Your Gun and Marvin in Sweet Charity. Other local credits include Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing, Nicky in Bell, Book & Candle and Thelma in The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomens Guild's Dramatic Society Production of Murder at Checkmate Manor (Bag&Baggage Productions); Aldolpho in The Drowsy Chaperone (Drammy Award), Marcus Lycus in A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To the Forum, Marcellus Washburn in The Music Man, Skimbleshanks in Cats and Corny Collins in Hairspray (Broadway Rose Theatre Company); Mendel in Falsettos and the emcee for the Mini-Musicals (Live on Stage); God in An Act of God and Rod in Avenue Q (triangle productions!); and many more.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You