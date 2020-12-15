Lakewood Presents Four Holiday Shows Online and Launches Sanat Wish Emails

Beginning December 17, 2020 join Lakewood online for Santa's Christmas Cards, a new online musical Christmas revue from Lakewood Theatre Company!

In this virtual production, Lakewood Theatre Company catches Santa on a well-deserved break before Christmas. Despite everything that's been going on for all of us, Santa has gotten ahead of schedule this year and is relaxing before the big night. Santa thinks about his trusty elf, Tillie (Lisa Knox), and all the help she is to him every year. Then he reads Christmas cards, taking us on a journey to the Corwin family household where Laura, Dennis, and Will Corwin share their Christmas spirit through songs and choreography. Once we've enjoyed our festive time at the Corwin's, we'll head over to Sam and Christine Schultz's and see what musical selections they have dreamed up to send to Santa. There's even a special qappearance by a man with a beard (Ernie Casciato).

Tickets are $20 per household and can be found at Lakewood-Center.org. Upon purchase, you will receive an email receipt with a link to view your performance. Viewing opportunity is available until December 31.

Lakewood Theatre Company has made three past performances of The Peppermint Bear Show available for your viewing pleasure during this holiday season. To purchase a link to any of the below videos, simply visit the Tickets Page on the Lakewood website. Happy Holidays from Santa and Peppermint Bear!

Tickets are $10 per household for each show and can be ordered at Lakewood's Ticket Page Upon purchase, you will receive an email receipt with a link to view your performance. Viewing opportunity is available until December 31. Buy one or buy all three!

Peppermint Bear: The Taming of the Shoe (2015) Christmas is just around the corner and the head elf, Mert, is attempting to rehearse the big parade with Gert and Mort when our young friend, Charlie, arrives at the North Pole. It seems there is some electronic problem with toy making machinery and Santa needs Peppermint Bear's help!

Peppermint Bear and the Giant Elf (2017) Santa's workshop is in a tizzy when his chair and magic jingle bells go missing. A giant slips in with plans to become the new, much bigger Santa Claus, and uses the magic jingle bells to take control of the elves! Sally, a young girl whose father assists at the north pole, and Peppermint Bear learn to use teamwork to make everything right before Christmas is ruined.

Peppermint Bear: Who Needs Sneeds? (2018) Peppermint Bear is helping Santa's elves rehearse for their annual Christmas show when the evil Sneed brothers show up plotting to take Santa's Christmas gifts before his sleigh ride on Christmas Eve. It's up to Peppermint Bear to save Christmas again!

Since Santa can't make his usual appearance during The Peppermint Bear Show this year, Santa has let us know that he is accepting Christmas wish lists through his Lakewood email and he will send a special video message in return! If you have a little one in your life whose favorite part of the holiday season is seeing Santa and letting him know what they would like to find under the Christmas tree, have them send their wish list to Santa! We'll make sure Santa gets the list and you'll receive a video response from the Big Man himself! You can email Santa at: Santa@lakewood-center.org