INDUSTRY Partners With OHSU Doernbecher Hospital To Co-Create Custom Alebrijes Inspired By Mexican Folk Art







This spring, leading Portland branding agency, INDUSTRY is raising money for OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital with "The Amino Project" - a collaboration between INDUSTRY's Industrial Design team and Indigenous Chicano artist Tekpatl. The team worked together to create 3D-printed and hand-painted Animo toys inspired by Doernbecher kids. Industry will host a virtual drawing for the Aminos from May 2nd to 10th, via the online platform RallyUp. Each entry is $5, and all proceeds will support the incredible work of Doernbecher. Drawing entries for each Animo can be purchased HERE.

The INDUSTRY team met with four Doernbecher kids to create unique Animos inspired by the classic alebrijes found in Mexican folk art. These brightly colored, traditionally wooden or papier-mâché creatures are a combination of multiple animals said to represent someone's soul. The Doernbecher kids brought their imaginations to the table during creative sessions with the INDUSTRY team, who in turn brought the kids' visions to life through the magic of 3D-printing. Finally, each of their Animos were hand-painted by Tekpatl - a Portland-based, indigenous Chicano visual artist. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, and raised in Portland, Tekpatl draws inspiration from the vibrant colors, detailed patterns and rich history of his indigenous culture and creative work.

The kids themselves proved a rich source of inspiration for the INDUSTRY team, who designed Animos that express each of their unique personalities:

Avery has a bubbly, dynamic personality. Her Animo is a purple cat, emphasizing her warmth and affection

Quincy is a soft-spoken and composed little boy who loves the toughness and resilience of dragons. Naturally, his Animo is a ferocious (but cute) two-headed dragon.

Kind and gentle Analee's Animo is a panda with wings, illustrating her loving soul and desire to lift others up.

Kian is a spunky, energetic boy with a real passion for all animals. His Animo is a leopard with the tail of a shark, representing his dynamic personality and animated spirit.

INDUSTRY's conceptual approach to the Animo project mirrors the intersection of the challenging experiences children face during serious illness and the miracle of modern medicine employed at hospitals like OHSU to help them. While alebrijes are traditionally entirely handcrafted, INDUSTRY'S Animos were digitally rendered and 3D printed to represent the wonders of modern technology. Tekpatl's meticulous hand painting symbolizes the humanity and emotion of these children's experiences. After giving each of the four Doernbecher kids' families their respective Animo, INDUSTRY created a second set to benefit OHSU in the virtual drawing.

For INDUSTRY co-founder Meral Middleton, this project also holds special significance. In 2012, a little over a year after INDUSTRY was founded, she and her husband lost their daughter, Mira, only a few days after she was born. Since they only shared those fleeting moments, Mira's Animo is the hummingbird - peacefully suspended in time for a few beautiful seconds and then gone just as fast. The 5th Animo created in her memory represents change, lightness, harmony and healing. Since Mira's passing, Meral and her husband have welcomed three healthy babies with the care and support of OHSU.

For all the children at Doernbecher, and for the families that love them, INDUSTRY created the Animo project to continue giving back.