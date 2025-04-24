Disclosure, Sylvan Esso, Chromeo, & More to Headline Cascade Equinox 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As it enters its third year, Cascade Equinox Festival is gearing up for its most dynamic edition yet, returning to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, OR from Friday, September 19 - Sunday, September 21, 2025. Known for its eclectic programming and immersive experiences, the festival embraces a bold new direction in 2025, shifting toward a dance music focused lineup highlighting premier electronic talent.

Topping the stacked list of Cascade Equinox 2025 headliners is GRAMMY-nominated electronic duo Disclosure, who will be performing their first proper set in the state of Oregon since 2016. Famed for their genre-defining fusion of deep house, UK garage, and synth-pop, Disclosure’s vibrant performance promises to be a festival highlight, delivering their signature blend of infectious beats and soulful melodies.

Additional Cascade Equinox 2025 headliners include acclaimed dance music artists such as electropop duo Sylvan Esso, trap pioneer TroyBoi, saxophone-wielding bass music duo Big Gigantic, and Montreal electro-funk duo Chromeo (DJ Set).

The third annual edition will also feature an exclusive DJ set from beloved indie-electronic band Passion Pit, marking a rare festival appearance from the band’s frontrunner Michael Angelakos.

The 2025 edition will also showcase a stacked roster of cutting-edge electronic artists, including dubstep heavyweight Mersiv, electro-folk favorite Moontricks, bass virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist Boogie T, electro-soul craftsman Artifakts, future-funk producer Flamingosis, 70s-inspired groove duo The Sponges, and dubstep queen Zen Selekta.

Cascade Equinox will also stay true to its band and live music roots, featuring performers such as electro-swing dance outfit High Step Society, percussion-oriented trio Moon Hooch, Portland-based indie group New Constellations, Pink Floyd/Phish/Talking Heads-tribute band Pink Talking Fish, and genre-blending psychedelic rock band White Denim.

Rounding out the lineup are local and regional favorites like Barisone, Cliche, Yak Attack and more - further grounding the festival in its Pacific Northwest identity.

In 2025, Cascade Equinox will take a more refined approach, offering a thoughtfully curated experience that allows fans to soak in more of the music they love with fewer overlapping sets. By condensing elements of the festival site and programming, this year’s event will emphasize quality over quantity - enhancing flow, connection, and immersion across the board

Cascade Equinox made its debut in 2023, quickly establishing itself as a unique destination for fans of diverse music styles. The inaugural lineup featured over 50 acts that spanned genres, including Pretty Lights (marking his first festival appearance after a 5-year hiatus), Big Wild, Goose, Phantogram, Trevor Hall & The Great In Between, Of The Trees, and Emancipator.

In 2024, the event continued to captivate attendees with another impressive lineup, welcoming Jungle, CloZee, STS9, Marc Rebillet, Liquid Stranger, among others. The second year expanded the festival's sonic landscape even further, drawing a diverse crowd and offering a memorable weekend of genre-defying performances.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, the Pacific Northwest’s premier event venue, this year’s edition is gearing up to be one of the most special yet. With sweeping panoramic views of snow-capped mountain peaks, trees, and a creek running through its expansive 340-acre space, Cascade Equinox offers a breathtaking setting for an unforgettable festival experience. Attendees can look forward to a variety of experiential programming and activations designed to complement the natural beauty of the venue and elevate the festival atmosphere.

Cascade Equinox will once again offer a bevy of activities and programming, including a vendor marketplace, kids zones, a roller rink, workshops, culinary commons, a healing sanctuary, yoga, beer and wine tastings, interactive art installations, and live art. This year, the festival will also feature an expanded Healing Garden zone, offering even more space for relaxation and rejuvenation and providing opportunities for self-care throughout the weekend.

The festival will offer various camping options, including glamping in the Alpenglow Campground. The centrally located, boutique campground is just a stone’s throw away from the festival’s epicenter, making it the perfect basecamp for festival-goers who want to immerse themselves in the excitement while also enjoying the comfort and convenience of premium accommodations. Due to popular demand, the festival is expanding its premium car camping spots, giving more attendees the chance to enjoy this elevated camping experience.

The Alpenglow Campground will offer amenities such as sponsor-activated happy hours, phone charging stations, yard games, dressing room and private areas to get ready, a lounge with music, premium bathrooms, concierge services, a separate private check-in, and a premium parking pass for one vehicle. This campground area will be fenced off with security guards and will have a prime location on grass.

Cascade Equinox Festival will also offer Expo Center RV Park for RV hookups, as well as areas for dry RVs, car camping, walk-in camping, and basic camping packages. All onsite accommodation packages, as well as off-site hotel packages, are available here.

Early Bird 3-Day GA passes for Cascade Equinox are on sale now, along with a 6-person Party Pack option and the Inner Circle VIP upgrade. Payment plans are available for all festival passes. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Cascade Equinox aims to redefine the festival experience, seamlessly merging tradition with innovation. With a commitment to inclusivity and dynamism, this pioneering event caters to the diverse tastes and evolving expectations of its attendees. The festival is driven to showcase the best of the Pacific Northwest region by featuring local artists, food and craft vendors, performers, and more. Going beyond the usual crowd, it seeks to connect with individuals who share its mission, inviting them to be part of an extraordinary and transformative celebration for their third annual edition.

Cascade Equinox 2025 lineup

HEADLINERS

Disclosure

Sylvan Esso

Big Gigantic

Boogie T

Chromeo (DJ Set)

Mersiv

Moontricks

Passion Pit (DJ Set)

Troyboi

SUPPORT

Artifakts

Barisone

Balthvs

Cliche

Flamingosis

High Step Society

Moon Hooch

New Constellations

Pink Talking Fish

The Funk Hunters

The Sponges

White Denim

Yak Attack

Zen Selekta

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT

Asher Fulero Band

Blackstrap Bluegrass

Bodhi Mojo

Call Down Thunder

Family Mystic

Heaven Zest

Huck Finn Yacht Club

Ilko

Majitope

Matt Haze

Naraly

Spencer Marlyn Band

Stealhead

Takimba

The AM (Acoustic Minds)

Photo Credit: Jason Myers (@memorandum_media)

Comments