Cast Announced For Bridgetown Conservatory's THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre has announced the cast of its December 2021 in-person live production of The Theory of Relativity, by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill. The production will take place December 9th through December 12th in Bridgetown's new Black Box Theatre.

"We are so excited to finally be able to present The Theory of Relativity," says Bridgetown's Artistic Director and Founder Rick Lewis. "It's a beautiful musical written for young adults and to be performed by a group of singular young adults." "Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection," explain the writers. Originally scheduled for May 2020, the production was rescheduled due to COVID. As many of the 2020 cast are now heading to college to pursue musical theatre careers, the show has been recast with a new collection of young performers.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Neil Bartram and Brian Hill are most well-known for their Broadway musical The Story of My Life (Broadway - 4 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Book and Outstanding Musical) and Something Wicked This Way Comes (11 Barrymore Award Nominations). Together they collaborated on the upcoming stage adaptation of Disney's classic film Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The Theory of Relativity cast includes: Ahmira Elyard-Jaeger, Alana Fay Merz, Aliyah Lamb, Austin Wen, Camille Hildebrant, Ciara Dawson, Finn Rutis, Irie Page, Jamie Mack, Jared Reynolds, Jason Nuesa, Justine-Elise Beall, Keaton Fields, Ryder Thompson and William Aamold. The show will be directed by Del Lewis, with musical direction by Rick Lewis and choreography by Laura Hisczynskyj. The Theory of Relativity will perform Thursday December 9, 2021 through Sunday December 12, 2021 at 7:30PM nightly. Ticketing and pricing will be available at a later date. The Theory of Relativity is produced with the support of Bill and Keiko Rahn. Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.