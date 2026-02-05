BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL to Play Portland in 2025–26 Broadway Season

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Back to the Future: The Musical will arrive in Portland as part of the 2025-26 Broadway Season. This spectacular live experience set for Keller Auditorium from June 16 – 21.

The nostalgia-rich Broadway production played an impressive 18-month run at the Winter Garden from August 3, 2023, through January 5, 2025. That production is moving to Hamburg, Germany starting March 2026 for an open-ended run with more territories to be announced soon. Now in its fourth-year captivating audiences in London's West End, Back to the Future: The Musical recently launched a successful production in Tokyo, aboard Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, and in Sydney, Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. The musical will launch a UK tour, opening at the Bristol Hippodrome, in the fall of 2026.

The critically acclaimed West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 1,800,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. Back to the Future: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

Back to the Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Bob Gale said, “To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)! If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with audiences worldwide. Regardless of whether you've seen the original film, Back to the Future: The Musical, with its outstanding performances and incredible stagecraft, will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know!”

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

Tickets go on sale on Monday, February 9, and will be available at www.BroadwayinPortland.com.