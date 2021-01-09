Teatr Wielki Presents THE SECRET LIFE OF IMAGES

"The Secret Life of Images" is a musical collage composed of excerpts from Baroque operas by Monteverdi, Handel and Vivaldi. Arias from the operas "Orlando", "Ariodante" or "Alcina", or "musical images" taken from a larger whole, become the basis of stories wrapped around scenes captured in the works of baroque painting masters.

What did she learn from Vermeer's "The Girl Reading the Letter" letter? What is Rembrandt's Night Watch talking about just before marching out? And who will catch the maiden's slipper from Fragonard's "The Swing"? These and many other questions will be answered by the staged concert "Secret Life of Images".

The young and outstandingly talented singers of the Opera Academy will be accompanied by the Old Instruments Group of the Polish Royal Opera Capella Regia Polona under the musical direction of Krzysztof Garstka.

The performance takes place on January 16, 2021 online. Learn more at https://teatrwielki.pl/repertuar/kalendarium/2020-2021/sekretne-zycie-obrazow/termin/2021-01-16_19-00/.

Musical direction: KRZYSZTOF GARSTKA

Screenplay and direction: EWA RUCIŃSKA

Video projections: PIOTR MAJEWSKI

Costumes and styling: ELŻBIETA TOLAK

Choreography: ILONA MOLKA

Set design cooperation: STEFANIA CHIARELLI