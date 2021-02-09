Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Announces its Return This Month

For four and a half months Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa has been shut down due to the pandemic, and has offered online options instead.

According to today's announcement from the government of Poland, the company has announced that they are coming back this month!

Rehearsals for Romeo and Juliet are currently underway - the famous ballet of Christopher Pastor for music by Sergey Prokofiev. Shows will run from February 25-tickets are available now.

A few days earlier on February 20, the company will open the first exhibition in the Opera Gallery this year - an exhibition of works by Jan Cybis, additionally celebrating the artist's birthday.

In addition, the company has announced two premieres - Hindemith's ′′ Cardillac ′′ opera in dir. Mariusz Treli ński and ′′ Mayerling ′′ ballet with music by Ferenc Liszt and Kenneth MacMillan choreography, which you will be able to see in April and May.

Ticket registers are open on weekdays at. 11.00-19.00 and weekends performed on spectacles. Purchase your tickets online via https://butik.teatrwielki.pl/.