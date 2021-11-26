THE FUTUROLOGICAL CONGRESS Will Be Performed at Wroclawski Teatr Wspolczesny This Weekend



The disease that has stopped humanity has made our long-term forecasts and plans more uncertain, if not impossible. A journey of your thoughts into the future becomes a journey into the cosmos which, from the point of view of the Milky Way, makes man no different from a snowman.

Futurology is the science of the future. We take this science in parentheses, following Lem, and throw ourselves into the whirlwind of futuristic fiction. The future is a story to be told. Alternative visions of potential worlds are a space of swirling possibilities and the impossible. It's a world where having children can be socially harmful, and group sex is the norm. The futurological congress is an exercise for the imagination.

A futurological congress is a theater that becomes a congress that turns into a theater. Scientific fictions of art are treated as entertainment and a form of escape from reality, but it is also a medicine - a capsule that makes our fears less terrible, a capsule into which our dreams and hopes mix. The therapeutic value of art is interesting here. The living illusion of theater can have healing powers.

The Futurological Congress enters into a dialogue with our previous performance, Still Life , in which we saw the future through the prism of climate depression, but the Futurological Congress is a spectacle in which we look into the abyss of the future with a grain of salt.

Performances run November 26-28, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.wteatrw.pl/pl/index.php?id=10&idd=71.