Maestro Peter Tiboris to Lead The Pan-European Philharmonia In An All-Beethoven Concert In Warsaw

Maestro Peter Tiboris will conduct the Pan-European Philharmonia in Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68, "Pastorale" and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Op. 15. The orchestra will be joined by Founder and Music Director of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, Marios Papadopoulos, as featured Pianist.

This concert is free and open to the public and will take place Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 19:00 at the Witold Lutosławski Concert Studio at the Polish Radio Concert Hall Warsaw, Poland

Witold Lutosławski Concert Studio at the Polish Radio Concert Hall is located at Zygmunta Modzelewskiego 59, 00-977 Warszawa, Poland

This event is made possible by MidAm International and the Pan-European Philharmonia (Peter Tiboris Founder and Music Director, Jakub Fiebig, Arts Manager Producer, Executive Manager and Presenter.)

Peter Tiboris, Conductor



As General and Music Director of MidAmerica Productions in New York since its founding in 1983, Mr. Tiboris has presented more than 1,400 concerts worldwide, including in Carnegie Hall and at other New York City venues. In 2004 he founded MidAm International, which produces concerts in major European cultural centers including Paris, Vienna, Salzburg, Florence, Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Athens, Moscow, and St. Petersburg. In 2005, he created the International Festival of the Aegean on the Greek island of Syros in the Cyclades where he presented international-caliber performances of opera, oratorios, concerti, symphonic works, Greek folk music, jazz, theater and ballet. In 2011, the Festival was named "Best cultural organization operating in the wider region of Greece" by the Awards Committee of Music Critics of the Union of Greek Theatre and Music Critics in Athens. Mr. Tiboris has a vast repertoire, ranging from major choral works to countless symphonies, operas, and ballets, including numerous world and American premieres. Among the distinguished orchestras Mr. Tiboris has conducted are London's Royal Philharmonic and Philharmonia Orchestras, Niedersächsische Orchester Hannover, Virtuosi di Praga, Brno Philharmonic, National Opera Orchestra of Cairo, American Symphony Orchestra, Moscow Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra, Société Philharmonique de Montréal, Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon Le-Zion, Orchestra del Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, Orchestra di Verona and Orchestra di Siciliana di Palermo. In 2016, he made his Asian debut with the Macau Orchestra and Taipei Philharmonic Chorus in Macau, China.

Marios Papadopoulos, Pianist



Marios Papadopoulos is the Founder and Music Director of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestra in Residence at the University of Oxford. Described by The Times at his 1975 piano recital debut as 'having all the attributes of one of the world's greatest players', Papadopoulos has gone on to enjoy an international career both as pianist and conductor. He has appeared as soloist with and conducted many of the world's great orchestras, and worked with a host of eminent musicians including Vladimir Ashkenazy, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Maxim Vengerov, Renée Fleming, Martha Argerich and Lang Lang. His recordings of the Beethoven sonatas have been set on a level with Schnabel, Brendel, Barenboim, and Wilhelm Kempff (Daily Telegraph, Classic FM Magazine Critics' Choice). Marios Papadopoulos holds a doctorate in music from City University and is both a member of the Oxford University Faculty of Music and Fellow by Special Election of Keble College Oxford. He became an Honorary Fellow of the Worshipful Company of Musicians in 2010 and was awarded Oxford City's Certificate of Honour in 2013. Papadopoulos was awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2014 New Year's Honours List for services to music in Oxford.

The Pan-European Philharmonia



The Pan-European Philharmonia (PEP) is a renowned orchestra that has gained widespread recognition and acclaim for its exceptional performances of operatic, symphonic, and chamber works across the globe. Founded in 2008 by Music Director and Conductor Peter Tiboris, the orchestra has performed at many renowned venues across Europe and has collaborated with many leading artists.

Peter Tiboris, an accomplished conductor and music director with extensive experience in the music industry, has been an integral part of PEP's success since its inception in 2008. He has served as the Artistic Director and Conductor of the Festival of the Aegean in Greece since 2005, and has conducted many prestigious orchestras including the New York City Symphony, the Macau Symphony Orchestra, and the Royal Philharmonic (London). In addition, Tiboris is also the founder and Artistic Director of MidAmerica Productions, a leading concert production company in New York City.

Jakub Fiebig is the Executive Director of the Pan-European Philharmonia and responsible for the administrative leadership of the orchestra. He has been instrumental in helping to develop and execute the organization's strategic vision. Fiebig has played a crucial role in PEP's continued success since its inception, working closely with Tiboris and his team to ensure that the orchestra delivers exceptional musical experiences for audiences across the globe.

Under the leadership of Tiboris and Fiebig, the Pan-European Philharmonia continues to inspire audiences with its exceptional performances and dedication to the art of music. The orchestra is a testament to the passion and commitment of its team in creating unforgettable musical experiences for audiences worldwide.

MidAm International

In 2004, MidAm International, Inc. was formed to support MidAmerica's growing presence in Europe. Since then, concerts have taken place in Vienna, Salzburg, Florence, Verona, Paris, Lisbon, Porto, Athens, and Syros, with concerts slated in 2022 for Florence, Verona, Venice, Lake Garda, Paris, Vienna, Salzburg, Athens, Syros, Lisbon, Porto, and London.