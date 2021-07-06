HUNCHBACK Will Be Performed at Wroclawski Teatr Wspolczesny

For the 10th time on a Polish stage, the mysterious drama by Sławomir Mrożek about the disintegration of bonds between people and of the world around them.

Two married couples and a Student arrive at a guesthouse. The crisis in the marriage between the Baron and the Baroness can be seen with a naked eye - they don't even try to keep up the appearances. Onek and Onka, a successful lawyer and a painter, act out - for the world and for themselves - their roles in a happy couple. In reality, they live in a perpetual conflict. The Student does not speak much or socialise. Onek is outraged by the fact that the host of the guesthouse has a hump. The Baron, the master of manipulation, openly mocks Onek.

Their attitudes, usually stinking, result from stupidity or self-centredness, or the cynical "uberknowledge". The world has to fall apart because nothing else has been earned. [...] we fear the Hunchback and the real defeat and danger arrives from elsewhere: from ourselves most of all.

Learn more at https://www.wteatrw.pl/pl/index.php?id=10&idd=6.

Producers

director and scenography Marek Fiedor

costumes Nika Jaworowska

music and musical arrangement Tomasz Hynek

lighting director Jan Sławkowski

video projections and assistance Marcin Dominiak

stage manager | assistant director Katarzyna Krajewit

Cast