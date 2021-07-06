Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HUNCHBACK Will Be Performed at Wroclawski Teatr Wspolczesny

The cast stars Krzysztof Boczkowski, Maria Kania, Wieslaw Cichy, Zina Kerste, and more.

Jul. 6, 2021  
For the 10th time on a Polish stage, the mysterious drama by Sławomir Mrożek about the disintegration of bonds between people and of the world around them.

Two married couples and a Student arrive at a guesthouse. The crisis in the marriage between the Baron and the Baroness can be seen with a naked eye - they don't even try to keep up the appearances. Onek and Onka, a successful lawyer and a painter, act out - for the world and for themselves - their roles in a happy couple. In reality, they live in a perpetual conflict. The Student does not speak much or socialise. Onek is outraged by the fact that the host of the guesthouse has a hump. The Baron, the master of manipulation, openly mocks Onek.

Their attitudes, usually stinking, result from stupidity or self-centredness, or the cynical "uberknowledge". The world has to fall apart because nothing else has been earned. [...] we fear the Hunchback and the real defeat and danger arrives from elsewhere: from ourselves most of all.

Learn more at https://www.wteatrw.pl/pl/index.php?id=10&amp;idd=6.

Producers

  • director and scenography Marek Fiedor
  • costumes Nika Jaworowska
  • music and musical arrangement Tomasz Hynek
  • lighting director Jan Sławkowski
  • video projections and assistance Marcin Dominiak
  • stage manager | assistant director Katarzyna Krajewit

Cast


