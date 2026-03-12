Photos: Center for Theater Arts Celebrates 45th Anniversary With ONE NIGHT ONLY! Gala

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Center for Theater Arts in Pittsburgh celebrated its 45th anniversary with its annual fundraiser One Night Only!, held at Carnegie Music Hall. The sold-out event highlighted the organization’s ongoing mission of providing performing arts education to students of all abilities.

The evening was hosted by CTA Executive Director Billy Hartung, Ed.D., with guest emcee Ben Lawry. Entertainment included a Pittsburgh-based edition of “Cast Party,” led by Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch, along with performances by jazz singer and songwriter Clint Holmes, local performers, and CTA staff and alumni.

The program also featured performances by the CTA Showstoppers, the cast of the 2026 high school musical Crazy for You, and students from the Special Actors’ Musical Theater Program.

Proceeds from the event support the Center for Theater Arts’ educational programs, which for more than four decades have provided performing arts training designed to help students develop confidence and self-expression. According to the organization, no child has ever been turned away because of an inability to pay for classes.

Photo Credit: Chrissy LeJeune