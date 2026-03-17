Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Sets Mandy Gonzalez and More for 2026–2027 Pops And Film Concert Season

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The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring its PNC Pops subscription series, Movies with the PSO, and special concerts at Heinz Hall. The season will be led by Principal Pops Conductor Byron Stripling alongside guest artists.

The PNC Pops series will open October 9–11 with EVERYTHING I KNOW: Mandy Gonzalez SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda, followed by NATURAL WOMAN: SHELÉA SINGS Aretha Franklin from November 13–15.

The holiday program HIGHMARK HOLIDAY POPS will run December 11–20, featuring the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh. In January, DISNEY IN CONCERT: ONCE UPON A TIME will take place January 22–24, followed by RAGTIME, BLUES & ALL THAT JAZZ from February 26–28.

Spring programs include THE MUSIC OF Billy Joel from April 9–11 and SUMMER BREEZE: YACHT ROCK CLASSICS from May 7–9, concluding the Pops series.

Movies with the PSO

The orchestra’s film concert series will include HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 (October 30 and November 1), HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (November 20 and 22), IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (December 17), STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (February 5 and 7), STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (May 25), and THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING (June 25–27).

Special Concerts

Jeff Goldblum will appear with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra in a one-night-only performance with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall.

Leslie Odom Jr. will also join the orchestra for a holiday concert featuring selections from his stage and recording career.

Ticket Information

Subscription packages for the PNC Pops series are available now through the Heinz Hall box office and online. Flexible “choose-your-own” packages are also available. Single tickets will go on sale in July. For more information, visit pittsburghsymphony.org or call 412-392-4900.