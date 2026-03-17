Harry Connick Jr. Set to Perform at Heinz Hall This July

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY and Emmy Award–winning singer, pianist and entertainer Harry Connick Jr. brings his unmistakable voice and signature blend of jazz, pop and American standards to Pittsburgh for Harry Connick Jr. In Concert at Heinz Hall on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

One of the most versatile performers in contemporary entertainment, Connick has built an extraordinary career spanning music, film, television, and Broadway. The New Orleans–born artist has released numerous multi-platinum albums and earned critical acclaim for recordings including When Harry Met Sally, Blue Light, Red Light, and When My Heart Finds Christmas. Beyond music, Connick has appeared in more than 20 films and starred in productions including Dolphin Tale, Hope Floats, and Netflix’s hit romantic comedy Find Me Falling, which debuted at No. 1 on the platform’s global English-language chart.

Renowned for his virtuosic piano playing, warm vocals and engaging stage presence, Connick’s live performances showcase both timeless classics and fan favorites, making each concert a memorable evening of music and storytelling.