Video: Pittsburgh CLO's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW First Look

Performances run through November 8th, 2025.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, running through November 8, 2025, at the Greer Cabaret Theater as part of the Kara Cabaret Series.

In celebration of the musical's 50th Anniversary, this fully staged, immersive production invites audiences to unleash their inner creatures of the night in a one-of-a-kind experience filled with sci-fi, seduction, and rock ‘n' roll rebellion. The madness kicks off with Ticketed Previews on October 14 (Limited Preview) and October 15, followed by the Official Opening Night on Thursday, October 16.

Join sweethearts Brad and Janet on a wild journey to the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where nothing is as it seems and every musical number invites you to unleash your inner creature of the night.



