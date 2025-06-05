Steubenville Celebrates Dean Martin With Starry Weekend Of Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The legacy of legendary entertainer Dean Martin takes center stage once again as his hometown of Steubenville hosts the 2025 Dean Martin Hometown Festival from Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14.

The weekend-long celebration will feature live performances, celebrity guests, and community fundraisers—all in honor of the Rat Pack icon known affectionately as "Dino."

Organized by the Dean Martin Association, this year's festival promises a return to its nostalgic roots, with a renewed focus on Martin’s musical heritage and the impact of his larger-than-life persona. Events will span multiple venues across Steubenville and neighboring Weirton, offering entertainment for all ages.

Festival highlights include:

Opening Night Concert at Fort Steuben’s Berkman Amphitheater on Thursday, June 12

"A Tribute to Dean Martin" by Joe Scalissi at Undo’s Restaurant in Weirton on Friday, June 14

MDA and Martin & Lewis Telethon Concert at Franciscan Square on Saturday, June 14

This year’s roster of celebrity guests includes Lou Martini Jr. (The Sopranos), TV host and Broadway performer Hannah Timm, comedy writer and actor Dave Shelton (Comic Relief, Everybody Loves Raymond), and Steubenville native and former OSU football standout Brenten “Inky” Jones.

Proceeds from the festival support several community-focused initiatives, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Dean Martin Bronze Statue Fund, and scholarship programs for local students.

For the full schedule of events, ticketing details, and donation information, visit deanmartinassociation.com.

