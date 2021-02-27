Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Holds 125th Anniversary Digital Celebration

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will host its 125th Anniversary Digital Premiere tonight, Saturday, February 27 at 7:30pm EST.

It's time to join the orchestra for its first ever anniversary celebration from the most exclusive venue out there - your personal concert hall.

With just a $25 donation, you gain early access to an extended version of the company's digital concert and a historical program book that highlights 125 extraordinary years of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

This program will premiere on February 27th at 7:30pm EST, with access for two additional weeks following the concert.

Learn more and reserve your ticket at https://donate2.app/hLU7Dx.