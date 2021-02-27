Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Holds 125th Anniversary Digital Celebration

This marks the orchestra's first-ever virtual presentation!

Feb. 27, 2021  
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will host its 125th Anniversary Digital Premiere tonight, Saturday, February 27 at 7:30pm EST.

It's time to join the orchestra for its first ever anniversary celebration from the most exclusive venue out there - your personal concert hall.

With just a $25 donation, you gain early access to an extended version of the company's digital concert and a historical program book that highlights 125 extraordinary years of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

This program will premiere on February 27th at 7:30pm EST, with access for two additional weeks following the concert.

Learn more and reserve your ticket at https://donate2.app/hLU7Dx.


