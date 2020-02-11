Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Celebrates 125th Anniversary In 2020 - 21 Season

Last night, under the banner "Pittsburgh Symphony and You: Extraordinary Together," the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announced its 125th anniversary season that will feature special collaborations, artist debuts, world premieres, Pittsburgh premieres, new commissions, a new Steinway piano and significant Pittsburgh firsts.



The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 2020-21 season will be the 13th under the direction of its Music Director Manfred Honeck, the first under the direction of Principal Pops Conductor Byron Stripling, and the 125th in the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's celebrated history.



The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is the sixth oldest major orchestra in the United States.



"This great orchestra is known throughout the world for its rich history of the world's best musicians and conductors, as well as its deep commitment to the people of the Pittsburgh region. It is only fitting that the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 125th anniversary season with significant partnerships, collaborations, premieres and debuts that extend and amplify our distinguished history," said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. "This anniversary is a time for intensifying our connections to our community in vibrant ways. We are particularly excited about the many 'firsts' that we're presenting, and the unique, creative partnerships with arts and culture organizations that will make this an unparalleled season."



"Looking toward the Pittsburgh Symphony's future, I am enormously grateful for the 125-year-old commitment between the Orchestra and this great city. The Pittsburgh Symphony always strives to achieve the extraordinary, and that starts with great music and the deep connection between our beloved audience and musicians. From the moment we step on stage, we want to share the passion, joy and energy that we find in making music together," said Manfred Honeck, Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. "Our 125th anniversary season is a tribute to Pittsburgh, to this orchestra's treasured heritage and to its bright future. It is so exciting to present for the first time a major work like Mahler 8, an exceptional residency with Yo-Yo Ma, the unique artistic partnerships and community engagement, and all of the many premieres, debuts and Pittsburgh firsts. Our 125th Celebration season will be inspiring, thought-provoking and riveting-and we can't wait to share it with you."



"I'm so honored to be at the helm of this new era of Pops at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. We have a show-stopping season bubbling with music that I know you'll love, plus some cool new music for you to discover and experience. These shows are guaranteed to make you pat 'yo foot, clap your hands and leave with a heart full of rhythm! So please join me and this remarkable orchestra for the kind of entertainment that Will Chase your cares away" said Byron Stripling, Principal Pops Conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

For more information please visit the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's website, here.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You