Pittsburgh Public Theater Announces Casting For MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Pittsburgh Public Theater will welcome audiences back to live theater with the highly anticipated production of Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at the O'Reilly Theater, April 13 - May 1, 2022. The star-studded cast features Pittsburgh legends and Public Theater favorites including MARTIN GILES, Lenora Nemetz, Helena Ruoti, and David Whalen among an incredibly talented group of artists.



"Welcoming audiences back to the O'Reilly Theater to enjoy the shared experience of live theater with such an iconic story and this once-in-a-lifetime ensemble of artists is truly thrilling. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will launch The Public into the second half of our 47th season with extraordinary style. I look forward to seeing familiar faces and new members of The Public Theater family on stage and in the audience this spring," said Marya Sea Kaminski, Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director.

Join Detective Hercule Poirot on board the most luxurious train in the world when a suspicious businessman unexpectedly turns up murdered in his cabin. A freak snowstorm may have stopped the train in its tracks, but nothing will impede Poirot's pursuit of the truth. The motley crew of passengers aboard range from service staff to Russian royalty and all of them become suspects as their secrets unfurl and suspicion mounts. Agatha Christie's beloved classic becomes a thrilling ride on the stage as renowned playwright Ken Ludwig twists her timeless plot with his signature comic flair.



Featuring James FitzGerald as Michel the Conductor/Head Waiter, Martin Giles as Hercule Poirot, Catherine Gowl as Mary Debenham, Lenora Nemetz as Helen Hubbard, Caroline Nicolian as Countess Andrenyi, Helena Ruoti as Princess Dragomiroff, Alec Silberblatt as Hector MacQueen, Saige Smith as Greta Ohlsson, Ricardo Vila-Roger as Monsieur Bouc, and David Whalen as Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett, with Jason McCune and Amy Landis as Understudies.



The creative team is comprised of Marya Sea Kaminski as Director, Bryce Cutler as Scenic and Media Designer, Hugh Hanson as Costume Designer, Sherrice Mojgani as Lighting Designer, and Andre Pluess as Composer and Sound Designer.



PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesdays at 7:00 pm

Wednesdays at 8:00 pm

Thursdays at 2:00 pm* & 8:00 pm

Fridays at 8:00 pm

Saturdays at 2:00 pm* & 8:00 pm

Sundays at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm*



Please visit PPT.ORG/ORIENTEXPRESS for a complete listing of dates and times.

*Select dates.

Tickets start at $32 and are available online at PPT.ORG/ORIENTEXPRESS, by phone at 412.316.1600, or by visiting the O'Reilly Theater Box Office. Discounts for groups of 10 or more are available by emailing groupsales@ppt.org.

Pittsburgh Public Theater has joined with organizations across the Cultural District to implement health and safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to protect patrons, visitors, employees, staff, artists, and volunteers, as well as mitigate the potential for the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Currently, proof of full vaccination and valid photo ID as well, as well as masks, for entry into the O'Reilly Theater. These protocols will be updated in accordance with CDC, Allegheny, and union guidelines on an ongoing basis at PPT.ORG/HEALTH.