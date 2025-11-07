Pittsburg Theatre Company To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburg Theatre Company will present the comical and endearing musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the California Theatre from November 14–23, 2025.

The production brings together an eclectic group of students for the spelling bee of their young lives, complete with audience participation and heartfelt stories of triumph, loss, and self-discovery.

Six spellers bravely enter the competition with hopes of earning a trip to the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. As they battle for the top prize and struggle to avoid the dreaded “ding” of the bell, they share touching and humorous glimpses into their adolescent worlds. The show reminds audiences that even when the stakes are high, “every loser gets a juice box.”

The cast features Joseph Delatorre, John Holst, Joshua Symonds, Hayley Finetti, Josie Rapolas, and Kylee Fernandez as the spellers, with Clarisse Saam, Pete Rapolas, and Anna Pan as the moderators.