Photos: First Look at YARDBIRD from Pittsburgh Opera

Pittsburgh Opera will have live, socially-distant audiences at all six performances.

Apr. 9, 2021  

Pittsburgh Opera will present the first-ever Pittsburgh performances of Charlie Parker's Yardbird, based on the life of legendary jazz musician, at its headquarters in the Strip District from April 10th through 22nd.

Pittsburgh Opera will have live, socially-distant audiences at all six performances. Pittsburgh Opera is maintaining its successful COVID-19 safety protocols, including reduced seating capacity, mandatory mask wearing, health screenings and temperature checks for all people entering the building, and more. Full details are available on Pittsburgh Opera's COVID-19 Safety Protocols webpage.

To enhance patrons' experience as they enter the building, local funk and jazz collective quartet Funky Fly Project will be playing live jazz while photographs from the The Teenie Harris Archive at Carnegie Museum of Art featuring Charlie Parker performing in Pittsburgh are projected onto a large screen.

All six performances are currently sold out, but there is room on the waiting list. The Friday, April 16th performance at 7:30PM will be livestreamed free of charge on both Pittsburgh Opera's YouTube channel and Facebook page. The livestream is sponsored by UPMC.

Patrons may sign up for the livestream at pittsburghopera.org/YardbirdRSVP to both receive a reminder email before the broadcast with links to view the livestream and to unlock premium content, including the official program book and the Pre-Opera talk podcast.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography

Jasmine Muhammad
Jasmine Muhammad

Martin Bakari and Cast
Martin Bakari and Cast

Véronique Filloux, Martin Bakari
Véronique Filloux, Martin Bakari

Véronique Filloux, Martin Bakari, Yazid Gray
Véronique Filloux, Martin Bakari, Yazid Gray

Véronique Filloux
Véronique Filloux

Martin Bakari, Yazid Gray
Martin Bakari, Yazid Gray

Yazid Gray
Yazid Gray

Madeline Ehlinger, Martin Bakari
Madeline Ehlinger, Martin Bakari

Madeline Ehlinger, Martin Bakari
Madeline Ehlinger, Martin Bakari

Véronique Filloux, Martin Bakari
Véronique Filloux, Martin Bakari

Jasmine Muhammad
Jasmine Muhammad

Chrystal E. Williams
Chrystal E. Williams

Jasmine Muhammad, Chrystal E. Williams, Martin Bakari
Jasmine Muhammad, Chrystal E. Williams, Martin Bakari

Tru Verret-Fleming
Tru Verret-Fleming

Chrystal E. Williams
Chrystal E. Williams

Martin Bakari
Martin Bakari

Martin Bakari
Martin Bakari

Maire Therese Carmack
Maire Therese Carmack

Martin Bakari, Maire Therese Carmack
Martin Bakari, Maire Therese Carmack

Maire Therese Carmack
Maire Therese Carmack

Tru Verret-Fleming
Tru Verret-Fleming

Madeline Ehlinger, Martin Bakari
Madeline Ehlinger, Martin Bakari

Martin Bakari, Jasmine Muhammad
Martin Bakari, Jasmine Muhammad


