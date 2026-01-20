Pittsburgh Musical Theater Brings the Beloved Musical ANNIE to the Byham Theater

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the iconic, feel-good musical Annie at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh's Cultural District, running February 19 through March 1.

Set in New York City during the Great Depression, Annie follows the determined young orphan with big dreams and an even bigger heart as she navigates life in Miss Hannigan's orphanage and finds an unexpected home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Featuring unforgettable songs such as "Tomorrow," "Hard Knock Life," and "Maybe," the production promises joy for audiences of all ages.

PMT's production of Annie will showcase a dynamic cast including Allan Snyder as Oliver Warbucks, Caroline Nicolian as Grace Farrell, Connor McCanlus as Miss Hannigan, Daniel Krell as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Marissa Buchheit as Lily St. Regis, and Isaac Miller as Rooster. The production is led by Quinn Patrick Shannon (Director), Kaylin Horgan and Anya Epstein (Choreographers), Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director), and Colleen Doyno (Producer).

"At its heart, Annie is a story about possibility, resilience, and the belief that tomorrow can be brighter than today-and that mirrors the work we do every day at Pittsburgh Musical Theater. This joyful, heartfelt production celebrates optimism, courage, and the importance of believing in one another while showcasing the extraordinary talent of Pittsburgh's renowned professional performers and our young artists. It reflects who we are at our core: an organization that believes in the power of young voices, the strength of community, and the joy that live theater brings to all generations. We are thrilled to welcome audiences to experience this timeless story and be reminded that the sun will, indeed, come out tomorrow." - Colleen Doyno, PMT Executive Director

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling (412) 456-6666. Group tickets for parties of 10 or more can be purchased by calling (412) 471-6930 or emailing groupsales@trustarts.org.