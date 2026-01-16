 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Catherine Kolos - SOLO SHOW - Greer Cabaret Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Deborah Metzger - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Paragon Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kim Brown - ANASTASIA - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Best Dance Production
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Geyer Performing Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Musical
Deborah Metzger - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paragon Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Tucker Topel - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Lake Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paragon Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Harry Bolette - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paragon Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Robert Neumeyer - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Best Musical
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paragon Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
WITCH - Carnegie Stage

Best Performer In A Musical
Piper Redford - SEUSSICAL - Stage 62

Best Performer In A Play
Carly Chotiner - THE WOMAN IN WHITE - Pittsburgh Savoyards

Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - South Park Theater

Best Production of an Opera
THE LITTLE PRINCE - Resonance Works/Carnegie Music Hall Homestead

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Johnmichael Bohach - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Shapiro - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aaron Swoger - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Center Theatre Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Caitlin Young - THE OUTSIDER - South Park Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SEUSSICAL - Stage 62

Favorite Local Theatre
The Geyer Performing Arts Center

