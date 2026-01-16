Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Catherine Kolos - SOLO SHOW - Greer Cabaret Theater



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Deborah Metzger - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Paragon Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Brown - ANASTASIA - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Geyer Performing Arts Center



Best Direction Of A Musical

Deborah Metzger - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paragon Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Tucker Topel - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Lake Theatre Company



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paragon Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Harry Bolette - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paragon Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Robert Neumeyer - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center



Best Musical

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Paragon Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

WITCH - Carnegie Stage



Best Performer In A Musical

Piper Redford - SEUSSICAL - Stage 62



Best Performer In A Play

Carly Chotiner - THE WOMAN IN WHITE - Pittsburgh Savoyards



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - South Park Theater



Best Production of an Opera

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Resonance Works/Carnegie Music Hall Homestead



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Johnmichael Bohach - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Shapiro - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aaron Swoger - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Center Theatre Players



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Caitlin Young - THE OUTSIDER - South Park Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SEUSSICAL - Stage 62



Favorite Local Theatre

The Geyer Performing Arts Center

