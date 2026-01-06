Pittsburgh Public Theater To Present AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE In February

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Public Theater kicks off 2026 with the Pittsburgh premiere of the recent Broadway adaptation of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, taking the stage at the O'Reilly Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh February 4-22, 2026.

Amy Herzog's acclaimed new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic-sharply reimagined for today's world-arrives with gripping urgency, incisive humor, and a dynamic ensemble, launching the Public's 2026 season with bold theatrical force.

The production features an impressive cast and creative team led by former Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski, marking a welcome return to the company as she lends her distinctive perspective to this timely and provocative work.

CAST

GARBIE DUKES (Aslaksen)

Recently: Public Works' Twelfth Night, world premiere of The Coffin Maker, and Trouble In Mind, all at Pittsburgh Public Theater; several mainstage productions at City Theatre, the August Wilson Center, and numerous other local companies and venues. TV appearances include Unsolved Mysteries, Outsiders, A League of Their Own, and national/regional commercials, including the Pennsylvania Lottery.

SCOTT GIGUERE (Peter Stockmann)

Scott is an actor, teacher of acting/movement and director who has worked around the world including a 12th century Romanian monastery and in Kyoto, Japan. He has appeared in regional theaters, outdoor spaces and the scrappiest of venues across the country and is so grateful to all the artistic comrades met along the way. Art is long, life is short!

MARTIN GILES (Morten Kiil)

Most recent work: his own BAR JOKE TALES, Rochester Fringe Festival; TROUBLE IN MIND, Pittsburgh Public Theater; SCENES FROM AN EXECUTION, Quantum Theatre; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Pittsburgh Public Theater; ENDGAME, PICT.

ZANNY LAIRD (Petra Stockmann)

PPT debut! Recently: Lou/Jo in Louisa May Alcott's Little Women at City Theatre, Jenna in Waitress at Pittsburgh Musical Theater. Regionally/locally: Steppenwolf Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Pittsburgh CLO, Quantum Theatre. TV/FILM/VO: Elementary, Trust, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water, and Red Dead Redemption II. BFA, Carnegie Mellon University. Proud member AEA and SAG-AFTRA.

SAM LOTHARD (Captain Horster)

Sam considers it a blessing to perform with The Public once again. Tackling roles from many historical writers such as William Shakespeare to August Wilson. Sam stays in creative mode by working with his team, The RSM Project. Put God First. Shoot your shot. Chase your Dreams. (Cedar Point).

BRETT MACK (Hovstad)

Brett Mack is thrilled to be making his Pittsburgh Public Theater debut in An Enemy of the People-especially meaningful as he attended his very first professional production at The Public as a teenager. He was recently seen as Trigorin in Quantum Theatre's The Seagull and as George Wickham in City Theatre's The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley. Brett made his Off-Broadway debut as Brad in The Originalist at 59E59 Theaters.

MICHAEL MCBURNEY (Production Understudy)

Michael is very excited to work with the talented artists giving life to this production. As a member of the Public's inaugural Core Company, he understudied for The Hobbit and Trouble in Mind, and appeared as a member of the ensemble in Twelfth Night. Local credits also include Bricolage, Big Storm, Prime Stage, Throughline, Little Lake, Arcade Comedy, among others.

MJ SIEBER (Dr. Thomas Stockmann)

Recent performances: The world premieres of Keiko Green's The Bed Trick (Seattle Shakespeare) and Sharon (Cygnet Theater), and The Little Fellow by Kate Hamil (SD Critics Choice award), Outside Mullingar and Glengary Glen Ross (Seattle Rep), Stupid f-ing Bird (ACT - Gregory Award) and many others across the nation. Both his parents were born and raised in Pittsburgh and it's an honor to perform here. MJ lives in Los Angeles with his wife, playwright Keiko Green, and their basset hound, Gus. mjsieber.com

MICHAEL PATRICK TRIMM (Production Understudy)

Previous Pittsburgh Public Theater credits include: A Few Good Men, American Son, and Dial M for Murder. Select additional theater credits include: The Public Theater (Julius Caesar), City Theatre (King James, Miss Bennett Christmas at Pemberly), Cleveland Playhouse (King James), barebones Productions (The Shark is Broken), Kitchen Theatre (Hand to God), and others. Film/TV credits include: The Alto Knights and Parralax. www.michaelpatricktrimm.com

EVAN VINES (Billing)

This is Evan's debut at The Public. Evan graduated from Carnegie Mellon in the spring, earning his BFA in Acting. His recent roles include Medvedenko in The Seagull at Quantum Theatre, D in Pool No Water at New Product Company, and Laurie's understudy in Little Women at City Theater. Evan also makes his own music under his own name and has it out on all platforms.

ACTOR'S COLLECTIVE ARTISTS

The Actors Collective is a training-first program for new and emerging actors to develop the skills and experience necessary to launch their careers. Members of the Collective will train together throughout the year by attending workshops hosted by industry professionals, serve as artistic ambassadors to guest artists and the larger community, and understudy select Public productions.

ETHAN DAVIS BUTLER

Ethan Davis Butler is thrilled to become a member of The Public's Actor's Collective. Recent Credits: Sebastian in Public Works Twelfth Night (Pittsburgh Public Theater), Constellations (Riverfront Theatre Company), and Perdita by Nathan Wagner (New Hazlett Theater).

LIAM GANNON

Liam Gannon was born and raised in Pittsburgh. The past two years he's been a local actor. His recent work includes, short film Pork and Nips, a Delivery Driver in How to Rob a Bank, and a Guard in Playbox's 1984. He's thrilled to be in The Public's Actors' Collective for both Noises Off and now for An Enemy of the People.

SARAH JK SHOEMAKER

Sarah JK Shoemaker is an actor and improviser celebrating her first year in Pittsburgh. She holds an MFA in Acting from CalArts and was Associate Artistic Director at Curious Comedy in Portland and a Company Member with Comedy Dance Chicago. Recent credits include Mundane Mysteries, Faustus Financial, You Are Happy, Metamorphosis, and on screen The Other Woman and Age of Stone and Sky.

MIKE ZOLOVICH

Mike Zolovich is ecstatic to be a part of Pittsburgh Public Theater's Actor's Collective! Having lived in Pittsburgh for the last 10 years, he's had the privilege of performing in many productions and spaces across the city, including at the Public. Mike is proud to have received much of his training in Theatre Arts from the University of Pittsburgh.

CREATIVE TEAM

MARYA SEA KAMINSKI (Director)

Marya Sea Kaminski is an award-winning theater artist, writer, and producer known for inventive classics and largescale musicals, including an all-femme Tempest and a D&D inspired Hobbit. As a performer, she has appeared in My Name Is Rachel Corrie, Electra, Hedda Gabler: Blahblahblahbang!, and the film Potato Dreams of America, and has toured her solo work nationally and internationally.

She served as Artistic Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater (2018-2025), where she expanded new work development, community access, and digital programming, significantly increased onstage representation, and welcomed thousands of new audience members. Previously, at Seattle Rep, she cofounded Public Works Seattle and later launched Public Works Pittsburgh with an 80-person Twelfth Night.

A founding co-artistic director of Washington Ensemble Theatre, she has produced or developed dozens of new works, including The Coffin Maker, Woman at the Well, and Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For. She holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Washington and has taught at multiple institutions. Her honors include a Stranger Genius Award, Seattle Magazine's Artist of the Year, and numerous regional theater awards.

EVELYN WALKER (Assistant Director)

Evelyn is a senior theater and musical studies major at Oberlin College and is thrilled to be assistant directing at the Pittsburgh Public for the first time! She is a director and dramaturg and has worked on many productions during her time at Oberlin, including As You Like It, Twelve Angry Men, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Julius Caesar. Many thanks to her family and Marya for their support!

JOSÉ PÉREZ IV (Fight & Intimacy Director)

José Pérez IV is the Resident Fight & Intimacy Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater. Select credits at The Public: Noises Off, Twelfth Night, The Hobbit, The Coffin Maker. Regional credits: POTUS (City Theatre), Enron, Seagull, A Moon for the Misbegotten (Quantum Theatre), Dracula: a feminist revenge fantasy (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (Cleveland Play House), Breakfalls (Vermont Stages).

CHELSEA M. WARREN (Scenic Designer)

Inspired by an Adirondack Mountain childhood, Chelsea creates robust elemental worlds which promote nature. Scenic design work with Steppenwolf Theatre Company, City Theatre, Quantum Theatre, People's Light, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Portland Center Stage, Studio Theatre and Philadelphia Theatre Company. Chelsea received her MFA from Northwestern University and is an Associate Professor of Scenic Design at Carnegie Mellon University. chelseamwarren.com.

HUGH HANSON (Costume Designer)

Hugh Hanson returns to Pittsburgh Public Theater, having previously designed costumes for Earnest, Orient Express, Few Good Men and Marjorie Prime. Regionally Hugh has designed extensively for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, and Portland Stage Company.

L.B. MORSE (Lighting Designer)

L.B. Morse is a lighting, scenic, and multimedia designer and consultant for the performing and cultural arts. Previously at Pittsburgh Public Theater, L.B. designed the set and projections for the 2019 production of The Tempest. He is based in Seattle, and is a proud member of United Scenic Artists, Local 829.

ERIN BEDNARZ (Sound Designer)

Erin is an award-winning artist whose work spans sound design, music, performance, production, and dramaturgy. She's known for immersive sonic landscapes that amplify the emotional core of storytelling. Her designs have been seen Off-Broadway and in regional theaters across the country. Press Mentions: The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal. Previous PPT credits: A Few Good Men, Dragon Lady. @play__pranks

LISA R. STAFFORD (Production Stage Manager)

Lisa R. Stafford is thrilled to return to PPT! NYC: The Chekhov Dreams (Theatre Row), The Astonishing Times of Timothy Crachit, Through the Darkness, Composure (Workshop Theater). Regional: Kudzu Calling (Alabama Shakespeare) The Hobbit, The Coffin Maker (PPT); Almost Heaven, Million Dollar Quartet (Riverside Theatre); Rock of Ages (Engeman Theater). Lisa is also the Production Coordinator for the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.

KELLY HAYWOOD (Assistant Stage Manager)

Kelly Haywood is excited to be back at PPT. Past productions: Steel Magnolias, A Tell-Tale Heart, Noises Off, An Iliad, Slow Food, Little Shop of Horrors, Barefoot in the Park, A Raisin in the Sun, A Christmas Story. Kelly has also done several productions with Pittsburgh CLO, Opera and Ballet.

TICKET & EVENT INFORMATION

Tickets start at $41, all-inclusive, with discounts available for full-time students, patrons 26 and under with code HOTTIX, as well as groups of 10 or more. Interested groups should contact our Group Sales partners at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust at PPT.org/GroupSales or 412.471.6930.

Through its Theater for All initiative, The Public also offers a limited number of free tickets to reduce barriers to live theater, generously supported by the Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation. Follow Pittsburgh Public Theater on Instagram and Facebook for ongoing information about Theater for All.

Event listings are available at PPT.org/SpecialEvents and include:

Wine Wednesday: Wednesday, February 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Divine Nine & College Night Friday, February 6 at 7 p.m.

Email dbriggs@PPT.org for info on Divine Nine Night and access College Night tickets for $22.12 with code HOTTIX.

Email dbriggs@PPT.org for info on Divine Nine Night and access College Night tickets for $22.12 with code HOTTIX. Live Audio Description: Friday, February 6 at 8 p.m.

Love Takes Root: Pot a Plant with Phipps: Saturday, February 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Reservation link coming soon!

Reservation link coming soon! ASL interpreted performance: Saturday, February 14 at 2 p.m.

Post-show Cast Q & A: Saturday, February 14 (following matinee)

For groups of 10+

The Whistleblower's Lunch: Thursday, February 19 at Noon

Click, call 412.471.6930 or email GroupSales@TrustArts.org for reservations.

The Whistleblower's Lunch: Thursday, February 19 at Noon Click, call 412.471.6930 or email GroupSales@TrustArts.org for reservations. Sitter Sunday childcare service - Sunday, February 15 at 2 p.m.