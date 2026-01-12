AGNUS TEACHES ACTING to Premiere at Pittsburgh's New Hazlett Theater

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Hazlett Theater is inviting audiences to the premiere of Agnus Teaches Acting, a satirical musical premiering February 5-6. The production stars acclaimed Pittsburgh artist Treasure Treasure as the infamous Agnus Stephenson-a woman whose acting prowess is matched only by her relentless desire to explain it to you.

Written by Zanny Laird, Lucas Fedele, and Treasure Treasure, Agnus Teaches Acting is a mockumentary-style musical mashup that blends the bright lights of NYC with the hilariously overconfident coaching of Agnus Stephenson.

In a technique class that functions less like actual training and more like getting trapped in a one-person show the teacher forgot wasn't happening on Broadway, the legendary Agnus Stephenson descends upon Studio C to mold three semi-capable students into international stars. Through a chaotic cocktail of original songs, outrageous exercises, and unpredictable tirades, Agnus displays a pure intention to help, yet she inevitably becomes the star of her own syllabus.

"This production of Agnus Teaches Acting is years in the making. Lucas, Zanny & I wrote our first few scripts for Agnus sometime in 2017, in the form of hour-long cabaret acts performed in the village in New York. Agnus was born from a certain frustration we had with the industry. I, myself, was a child actor. I had grown accustomed to talentless nitwits trying to tell me how to 'make it.' Agnus provides a space to transmute that rage," Treasure says.

Bringing the formidable Agnus to life is Treasure Treasure, a Carnegie Mellon University graduate whose recent career highlights have solidified her standing as a premier talent in Pittsburgh and beyond. Treasure arrives at the New Hazlett following a string of transformative roles, including a critically acclaimed turn as Judas in Pittsburgh Musical Theater's 2025 production of Jesus Christ Superstar and a lauded portrayal of the title character in Quantum Theatre's 2023 production of Hamlet.

A win for the theater is securing the talents of Agnus Stephenson, whom locals may remember for her stirring rendition of Maxine Nightingale's "Right Back Where We Started From" during her one-woman cabaret version of Slap Shot on the Gateway Clipper Cruise. Stephenson is perhaps best known for her coaching style-a method described by some as "profound" and by others as "highly confusing."

"Treasure is singular. Period. Her work stands alone, carrying intelligence, courage, and an unmistakable presence. What sets her apart is not only her artistry but the depth and seriousness with which she approaches her craft. She is an artist of rare substance, and I am deeply excited to see where her journey leads next. As for Agnus, Agnus is absolute. She does not ask for attention; she assumes it. Everyone is in for a really delicious treat," New Hazlett Theater Artistic Producer Melissa Cardello-Linton says.

Led by the woman who once famously instructed a background extra to 'breathe with more subtext,' Agnus Teaches Acting offers a raw look at the grueling process of being told exactly what is wrong with you before the studio rental runs out. Ultimately, this comedic investigation proves that being 'perfectly bad' with enough heart-and enough over-the-top musical numbers-might change the world.