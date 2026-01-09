Kelly Strayhorn Theater To Present Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration THE BELOVED COMMUNITY

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kelly Strayhorn Theater will bring back its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program on Monday, January 19, with THE BELOVED COMMUNITY: EAST LIBERTY’S CELEBRATION OF REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. Rooted in Dr. King’s legacy, the event gathers artists, neighbors, and community leaders to reflect on his vision of justice, compassion, and shared humanity.

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., community partners will activate the KST Lobby with family-friendly activities for neighbors of all ages. Participating organizations include True T, ARYSE, Allies for Health + Wellbeing, Healthy Start Inc., and the KSci-Art Initiative, offering hands-on arts-and-crafts activities and opportunities for families to connect with local resources.

During the afternoon, audiences are also invited to visit the KST Gallery, which will feature After the Dream, a temporary exhibition by multidisciplinary visual artist and Pittsburgh native Morgan Overton. The exhibition presents original works that reflect on Dr. King’s journey, the broader Civil Rights Movement, and Afrofuturist imagery, bridging historical memory with future possibility. The gallery includes both existing works and new pieces created specifically for the MLK Day celebration.

From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the main stage will feature performances by Hill Dance Academy Theatre, student dancers from ARYSE, and Pastor Deryck Tines with the Lemington Gospel Chorale. Rev. Dr. Michael Diaz of East Liberty Presbyterian Church will serve as emcee for the afternoon program. KST has also commissioned local emerging music artist Aryana Kapree to present a new spoken-word work, performed live at the event.

“At KST, we curate the Youth & Family event as a fun, heartwarming gathering centered on the arts, while also creating a space where families can connect with local organizations for vital resources,” said Marketing Specialist Mingsi Ma. “In the spirit of MLK’s legacy, we have partnered over the years with community groups to share LGBTQ+, health, social justice, financial literacy, and education resources, always with equity and accessibility at the center.”

“When I think about MLK, I’m reminded of how we need to keep showing up for one another, especially amid the injustices surrounding our communities,” added Programming Manager Sarah Gilmer. “This year’s theme, ‘The Beloved Community,’ speaks directly to what KST stands for. For 16 years, our ongoing MLK Day celebration has reflected our dedication to serve as a welcoming touchpoint in East Liberty.”

Later that evening, KST will present the 19th annual LET FREEDOM SING concert at 7:30 p.m., honoring Rev. Dr. King through vocal and instrumental music and spoken word. The concert will feature performances by The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, the Rodman Street Baptist Church Choir, and operatic soprano Zuly Inirio, and will conclude with the intergenerational MLK Festival Choir directed by Dr. Herbert Jones and Alton Mitchell. WAMO 107.3 radio personality Kiki Jones will serve as celebrity emcee. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good to donate to the EECM Food Pantry.

THE BELOVED COMMUNITY: EAST LIBERTY’S CELEBRATION OF REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. will take place Monday, January 19, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with performances from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Avenue. Tickets are Pay What Moves You, ranging from $0 to $25 per attendee.

LET FREEDOM SING will take place the same day at 7:30 p.m. at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Tickets are Pay What Moves You, ranging from $2 to $50 per attendee.

The MLK Day celebration is generously sponsored by Citizens.