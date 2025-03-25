New Zombie Rock Musical ROMERO & JULIET Will Be Performed in Concert in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Zombies! Shakespeare! 1980s inspired music! All of these elements are the foundation for the new rock musical, ROMERO & JULIET. The show will be presented by Split Stage Productions in a concert version on May 17th at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Romero, a human, falls for Juliet, a zombie, during a music festival called Deadstock on Friday the 13th in September 1985. Romance, comedy, horror, and tragedy ensue. The show is set in Verona, PA- not far from where George Romero's class film "Night of the Living Dead" was filmed, and not far from where the concert will be presented.

ROMERO & JULIET features an original score inspired by eighties pop music icons Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, Jim Steinman and others. It is described as being in the same vein as LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.

The show features a book and lyrics by award-winning actor and Laurel Highlands native Scott Logsdon and composer Aaron Gandy. Their musical THE CRINOLYNNS was seen at SVC in Latrobe in September 2023.

Logsdon was an originating cast member of the national Broadway company of LES MISERABLES, a show he also appeared in on Broadway and internationally. He wrote the book and lyrics for "Sticks & Stones" with Emmy and Grammy winner John McDaniel, which was seen in a concert format with Audra McDonald for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and BC/EFA. His work was featured by Broadway's Roundabout Theatre Company, Broadway's Gypsy of the Year, and he and double Olivier Award nominee composer Dana P. Rowe wrote the theme for the webseries "Stars in the House," as well as a Hallmark Christmas movie inspired musical called 12 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS.

Aaron Gandy's composer credits include THE CRINOLYNNS, A CRINOLYNNS CHRISTMAS, and LOVE(R)EVOLUTION (all three with Logsdon), as well as SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, SAMANTHA SINGLE-HANDED, ACEY DEUCEY, HUXLEY ANN. His music direction/keyboard credits in NYC include THE LION KING, URINETOWN, JUST Jim Dale (NYC and London's West End, and the upcoming Audible Books release), THE SHAGGS (Playwrights Horizons), ROMEO & BERNADETTE, A TURTLE ON A FENCEPOST, and DORA THE EXPLORER LIVE! at Radio City Music Hall.

Founded in 2013 by Nate Newell and Rob Jessup, Split Stage Productions established themselves as a cutting-edge company, pushing the theatrical envelope in Westmoreland County by producing titles such as RENT, AVENUE Q, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, HAIR, and ASSASSINS. While staying in that same lane, they have produced the regional premieres of TITANIC (performed in the round), SIDE SHOW, CARRIE, ROCK OF AGES and a sold out run of KINKY BOOTS. While the casts and creative teams primarily consist of Westmoreland County residents, SSP is a popular draw for actors, directors, music directors, and audiences alike from all around the greater Pittsburgh area due to consistently delivering high quality productions.

Tickets for ROMERO & JULIET in Concert will go on sale on May 1.

