Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ETTY Returns to Carnegie Stage

Etty , the one-woman play told in Hillesum's own words, opens us to the moment of her becoming, just as the world around her is coming undone.

Mar. 12, 2023  

ETTY Returns to Carnegie Stage

Few people know about Etty Hillesum, but her story challenges us to confront our own complicity in a world where genocide continues today. Etty Hillesum writes the life she is living - her loves, her work, her wry sense of humor, her deep sensuality and the moment in history. She offers a new form of resistance, as she faces the truth of her circumstances and refuses to lose what she loves in life, determined to live life with fierce passion.

Etty, the one-woman play told in Hillesum's own words, opens us to the moment of her becoming, just as the world around her is coming undone. The second act asks the audience to join the conversation, fostering dialogue on human rights, resistance, and personal responsibility.

ETTY

Adapted and performed by Susan Stein and directed by Austin Pendleton. Nominated for Amnesty International's Freedom of Expression Award.

"If I should not survive, how I die will show me who I really am."

Playing at Carnegie Stage, 25 West Main Street, Carnegie, PA, 15106

Student matinees April 20, and 21, 10:00 am

Public Performances April 21 and 22 at 8:00 pm, Sunday matinee 4/23 3:00 pm

Production History

NYC, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 59e59 St Theater, NYC, NEXT Theatre, Chicago, Mendenhall Center for the Performing Arts at Smith College, North Wall Theatre, UK, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage, Abingdon Theater, NYC, NC Stage, Kravis Center for the Arts, Etty Hillesum Centre, Deventer, Netherlands, Ghent University, Ghent, BE, Paramount Center for the Arts, Peekskill, NY, Bowery Poetry Club, NYC, Cambridge University, Boston College, Vanderbilt University, Boston University, Colby College, Fort Monmouth Base and prisons throughout the United States and United Kingdom

Contact

For further information, visit: www.ettyproject.org and www.carnegiestage.com




Pittsburgh Ballet Theatres Amanda Cochrane Announces Her Retirement Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Amanda Cochrane Announces Her Retirement
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre long-time principal artist Amanda Cochrane has announced her retirement. Cochrane has danced with PBT for 14 years and was and was promoted to the rank of principal in 2014.  
SRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in March Photo
SRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in March
The Slippery Rock University Theatre Department will present productions of the play 'Hand to God,' 7:30 p.m., March 3-4 and March 7-9, and 2 p.m., March 5, at the Stoner East Black Box Theater.
Review: BEETLEJUICE Brings Big Demon Energy to the Benedum Center Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE Brings Big Demon Energy to the Benedum Center
Go see Beetlejuice. Go see Beetlejuice. Go see Beetlejuice. Okay, storytime! I have a personal connection to the Beetlejuice musical on two levels. First, when I was a senior in high school and a freshman in college, I followed Stephen Sondheim's advice on learning how to write by adapting an existing work solely for educational purposes, to learn 'how' to do it. My 'untitled unauthorized Beetlejuice musical' project was almost uniformly bad, but it taught me a lot; the two songs from it that showed any promise both wound up revised and repurposed into the musical I wrote during the pandemic. Second... I'm the guy who named the Netherlings. Yes, the devoted, rabid and sometimes frightening Beetlejuice musical fan club is named after a term I coined online. Naturally, when the tour came to town, I had to see it, and believe me: it did not disappoint.
Mint Conditions STOKLEY Will Perform at Pittsburghs AWAACC in April Photo
Mint Condition's STOKLEY Will Perform at Pittsburgh's AWAACC in April
With their velvet vocals, sharp wardrobe and synth-driven percussive arrangements, the St. Paul, Minnesota group Mint Condition has been one of the tightest ensembles on the scene since 1985. Discovered by producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, their lead vocalist and drummer Stokley, became a solo recording artist in 2017.

More Hot Stories For You


ETTY Returns to Carnegie StageETTY Returns to Carnegie Stage
March 12, 2023

Etty, the one-woman play told in Hillesum's own words, opens us to the moment of her becoming, just as the world around her is coming undone. The second act asks the audience to join the conversation, fostering dialogue on human rights, resistance, and personal responsibility.
Chloe Arnold's SYNCOPATED LADIES Live Tour Makes A Stop At The August Wilson African American Cultural CenterChloe Arnold's SYNCOPATED LADIES Live Tour Makes A Stop At The August Wilson African American Cultural Center
March 6, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has announced that the Syncopated Ladies LIVE! Tour will end in Pittsburgh on April 13, 2023. There will be a student matinee at 10:30 am and a public performance at 8:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35 for students and adults.
Wali Jamal To Perform HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at The August Wilson African American Cultural CenterWali Jamal To Perform HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at The August Wilson African American Cultural Center
March 2, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center introduced an experiential event series: Beyond the Red Door late last year. The initiative expands on the permanent exhibition August Wilson: The Writer's Landscape and draws from the artistic process, practice, and themes of plays by Wilson.
SRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in MarchSRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in March
February 27, 2023

The Slippery Rock University Theatre Department will present productions of the play 'Hand to God,' 7:30 p.m., March 3-4 and March 7-9, and 2 p.m., March 5, at the Stoner East Black Box Theater.
Mint Condition's STOKLEY Will Perform at Pittsburgh's AWAACC in AprilMint Condition's STOKLEY Will Perform at Pittsburgh's AWAACC in April
February 24, 2023

With their velvet vocals, sharp wardrobe and synth-driven percussive arrangements, the St. Paul, Minnesota group Mint Condition has been one of the tightest ensembles on the scene since 1985. Discovered by producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, their lead vocalist and drummer Stokley, became a solo recording artist in 2017.
share