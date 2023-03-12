ETTY Returns to Carnegie Stage

Few people know about Etty Hillesum, but her story challenges us to confront our own complicity in a world where genocide continues today. Etty Hillesum writes the life she is living - her loves, her work, her wry sense of humor, her deep sensuality and the moment in history. She offers a new form of resistance, as she faces the truth of her circumstances and refuses to lose what she loves in life, determined to live life with fierce passion.

Etty, the one-woman play told in Hillesum's own words, opens us to the moment of her becoming, just as the world around her is coming undone. The second act asks the audience to join the conversation, fostering dialogue on human rights, resistance, and personal responsibility.

ETTY

Adapted and performed by Susan Stein and directed by Austin Pendleton. Nominated for Amnesty International's Freedom of Expression Award.

"If I should not survive, how I die will show me who I really am."

Playing at Carnegie Stage, 25 West Main Street, Carnegie, PA, 15106

Student matinees April 20, and 21, 10:00 am

Public Performances April 21 and 22 at 8:00 pm, Sunday matinee 4/23 3:00 pm

Production History

NYC, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 59e59 St Theater, NYC, NEXT Theatre, Chicago, Mendenhall Center for the Performing Arts at Smith College, North Wall Theatre, UK, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage, Abingdon Theater, NYC, NC Stage, Kravis Center for the Arts, Etty Hillesum Centre, Deventer, Netherlands, Ghent University, Ghent, BE, Paramount Center for the Arts, Peekskill, NY, Bowery Poetry Club, NYC, Cambridge University, Boston College, Vanderbilt University, Boston University, Colby College, Fort Monmouth Base and prisons throughout the United States and United Kingdom

Contact

For further information, visit: www.ettyproject.org and www.carnegiestage.com