Denis O'Hare Will Star as Scrooge In Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

Pittsburgh CLO will welcome Denis O'Hare to town in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in its 34th annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 13-23 at the Byham Theater.

"Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL is one of the City's favorite holiday traditions," says Mark Fleischer, Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer, "and casting the perfect actor to play temperamental Scrooge is a key element of what makes the show so special year after year. I am so pleased that Denis is joining us in Pittsburgh to be a part of this special production and to entertain local audiences as the miserly Mr. Scrooge who finds love, hope and redemption in the end."

DENIS O'HARE (Ebenezer Scrooge) Theatre: Take Me Out (Tony Award, Obie, Drama Desk), Assassins (Tony Nom), An Iliad (Obie), Here We Are, Sweet Charity (Drama Desk), Cabaret, Inherit the Wind, Major Barbara, Elling, Racing Demon, Hauptmann, Into the Woods, Ten Unknowns. London's National Theatre: Tartuffe, Here We Are. Films: Swallow, Late Night, The Postcard Killings, The Goldfinch, Novitiate, The Normal Heart, Dallas Buyers Club, The Proposal, Duplicity, Milk, Changeling, Charlie Wilson's War, Michael Clayton, A Mighty Heart, Half Nelson, Garden State, 21 Grams, The Anniversary Party, Private Life, and The Parting Glass (Screenwriter). TV: This Is Us (Emmy Nom) American Horror Story (2 Emmy Noms), The Boroughs, Evil, The Nevers, True Blood, American Gods, The Good Wife, Brothers and Sisters, and Big Little Lies.

Full casting for A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will be announced soon.