Creative Team Set for MADAME CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO will present the world premiere of MADAME CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL, an empowering new production based on the extraordinary true story of the woman who revolutionized the champagne industry.

The show runs from May 29 to June 8, 2025, at the Byham Theater, with a preview May 29 and a Broadway Bound Gala on May 30. Tickets at or 412-456-6666.

THE STORY

Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution and Napoleonic Wars, MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical tells the remarkable true story of a young woman who defied societal expectations to become one of the most powerful forces in the history of champagne. In 1789, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin fled her boarding school as revolution engulfed France. A decade later, an arranged marriage to François Clicquot, the son of her father's business rival, unexpectedly leads to an innovative partnership in winemaking. But when tragedy strikes, she faces an impossible choice – surrender to fate or risk everything to change the industry forever. With innovation, resilience, and a bold gamble that could make or break her legacy, she takes on the male-dominated world of champagne, transforming the industry and securing her place in history.



A COLLABORATIVE LAUNCH

This premiere is presented in collaboration with female-led 42nd Parallel Productions, this musical comes to Pittsburgh following sold-out concerts and a concept album – marking a crucial step on its Broadway journey.



"This production exemplifies Pittsburgh CLO's deep commitment to developing new musical," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "Our collaboration with 42nd Parallel Productions enables us to give MADAME CLICQUOT the world-class debut it deserves—while offering Pittsburgh audiences an exclusive first look at a show poised for Broadway and beyond."



"Aligning with Pittsburgh CLO for the world premiere of MADAME CLICQUOT is an incredible milestone in our journey," says Laurie Glodowski, Director/Choreographer. "Their legacy of producing top-tier musical theatre – especially in developing new works – made this the perfect home for our show. We're excited to bring this story to life in a city that deeply values the arts. Let us raise a glass together!"

CREATIVE TEAM SPOTLIGHT

Meet the dynamic and diverse team of Broadway-tested and regionally celebrated talent who are working to bring this World Premiere to life.

Lisette Glodowski (Book, Music, Lyrics) – Award-winning composer-lyricist and NYU Tisch MFA graduate. Creator of numerous musicals including Tambora, Velvet Over Steel, and Escrow! Lisette is a proud member of Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, AEA, and SDC.

RICHARD C. WALTER (Book, Music, Lyrics) – Composer-lyricist with an MFA from NYU Tisch. His work has appeared at New York Theatre Barn and Columbia University. Richard was commissioned to write for NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts 2020 commencement.

Laurie Glodowski (Director/Choreographer) – Co-Founder/CEO of 42nd Parallel Productions, Laurie has produced Tuck Everlasting and Les Liaisons Dangereuses on Broadway, and Hundred Days Off-Broadway (Lucille Lortel nom.). Regional credits include The Producers, Singin’ in the Rain, The Full Monty, Urinetown, and more.

Kenneth Gartman (Music Director/Conductor) – Off-Broadway credits include Inner Voices III: Arlington. Regional and festival work includes The ToyMaker, Danny, and the Rocket, and NYMF productions like Zapata! The Musical.

Frank Galgano & Matt Castle (Arrangements/Orchestration) – Acclaimed duo behind music for Disney Cruise Line, Scotland, PA, Into the Woods, Elf on the Shelf, and stars like Kristin Chenoweth and Cynthia Erivo. They’re currently composing their first documentary score.

HOLLY M. BREUER (Scenic Design) – Pittsburgh-based designer with credits including Syracuse Stage, Barter Theatre, and Adirondack Theatre Festival. MFA from Kent State University, BFA from Syracuse University.

JANET CAMPBELL (Costume Design) – Iconic Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre costumer for over 45 years. Designed for Nutcracker, Swan Lake, and more. Featured in the White House Christmas Ornament series and owns The Dancer's Perfect Fit.

Paul Miller (Lighting Design) – Broadway veteran with global credits from La Scala to London’s West End. Designed for Evil (CBS), Live from Lincoln Center, and New Year’s Eve Times Square broadcasts for 25 years.

MARK CIGLAR (Projection/Video Design) – Founder of Cinevative, Mark’s innovative visuals span Broadway, Cirque du Soleil, Royal Caribbean, and Disney. Credits include Frozen, The Last Ship, and Simone Biles' Gold Over America tour.

SAM SILVA (Sound Design) – Uniontown, PA native with credits including Evita, Jersey Boys, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Holds a B.A. in Theatre from California University of Pennsylvania.

SHERRY DEBERSON (Hair Design) – Veteran designer for Pittsburgh CLO since 1980. Worked with Pittsburgh Ballet, local theater, and film. Proud retired I.A.T.S.E. member of Locals 3 and 798.

Randy Kovitz (Fight Director) – Fight director for Newsies, West Side Story, Oklahoma! and The Great Comet. Film credits include The Addams Family (Raul Julia’s fencing double) and Unsinkable.

Frank Galgano (Associate Director) – Co-Founder of Brainstorm Live Entertainment and Brainstorm Records, Frank is an accomplished director, performer, and arranger with credits spanning Off-Broadway, national tours, and over 50 musical orchestrations created with his husband and creative partner, Matt Castle.



