City Theatre Presents THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler
The Wanderers is a mysterious new drama that puts a magnifying glass on the complications of love across generations and what it means to be happy.
City Theatre have announced the second production of their 2022/2023 season, Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers directed by Colette Robert, which runs from November 26 to December 18 on the City Theatre Main Stage.
"I'm truly thrilled to be returning to City Theatre and Pittsburgh with this play that means a great deal to me, as it tackles many of my abiding preoccupations, among them: our complicated relationships with religion, with our spouses and with ourselves," said playwright, Anna Ziegler.
Ziegler's work was last seen on City Theatre's stage in 2016 with The Last Match. The Wanderers will be a Pittsburgh premiere and one of only a handful of productions the script has received so far. The play was originally developed and produced at The Old Globe and will receive its New York premiere at the Roundabout Theatre Company early next year.
The Wanderers is directed by Colette Robert and features performers Sarah Goeke (Cry It Out, City Theatre, 2020), Nick Lehane, Moira Quigley (The Revolutionists, City Theatre, 2018), Jed Resnick, and Allison Strickland, scenic design by Anne Mundell, lighting design by Natalie Robin, costume design by Mindy Eshelman, dramaturgy by Clare Drobot, and sound design by Jeff Sherwood. Patti Kelly will serve as the production stage manager.
For the production of The Wanderers City Theatre has collaborated with Bend the Arc and the Jewish studies program at the University of Pittsburgh through the theatre's City Connects program. Bend the Arc members including Dr. Rachel Kranson, Director of Jewish Studies and Associate Professor of Religious Studies at the University of Pittsburgh will host a post-performance discussion on December 4th following the 2pm matinee. City Theatre will also be highlighting the important work Bend the Arc does through the CitySpeaks Podcast.
THE WANDERERS
Written by Anne Ziegler
Directed by Colette Robert
Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli have newly entered into an arranged marriage. Author Abe has entered a secret flirtatious correspondence with movie star Julia without their spouses' knowledge. Swiveling between the 1970s and present day, The Wanderers is a mysterious new drama that puts a magnifying glass on the complications of love across generations and what it means to be happy.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
November 26 through December 18
- Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m.
- Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 5:30 p.m.
- Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.
For a complete listing of show times, please visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489 (CITY).
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
After performing Frederick Douglass NOW on Martha's Vineyard, a site where Douglass himself spoke 145 years earlier, Obie Award-winning playwright, actor, and educator Roger Guenveur Smith will bring his acclaimed one-man show to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) in Pittsburgh as a continuation of his partnership with the Center as its inaugural guest theater curator.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Pointe in Time Gala Returns Annual Gala to Raise Funds
October 24, 2022
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) largest event of the year returns to The Westin on Sat., Nov. 12. Pointe in Time | Love Never Dies, will be an elegant evening of dining, dancing and performances by company artists and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School students.
Chatham Baroque to Present THE VIRTUOSO RECORDER in November
October 24, 2022
On Nov. 18-20, 2022, Chatham Baroque will present The Virtuoso Recorder, a program of sparkling concertos and sonatas for recorder and strings from Baroque Italy, featuring Chatham Baroque and virtuoso recorder player Judith Linsenberg.
AM/FM Country Chart-Topper Ashley Puckett Releases First Self-Penned Single
October 23, 2022
Pittsburgh-based artist Ashley Puckett will release 'Tequila' on October 28th, 2022. She co-wrote the song with Andrew Douglas and Nathan Beatty.
Bender Leadership Academy Announces ARTSESSIBILITY Partnership with Pittsburgh CLO
October 17, 2022
Today, at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, the Bender Leadership Academy announced a partnership with Pittsburgh CLO, known as ARTSESSIBILITY, a joint program aimed at teaching the performing arts to people with disabilities.