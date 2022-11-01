City Theatre Presents THE WANDERERS By Anna Ziegler

City Theatre have announced the second production of their 2022/2023 season, Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers directed by Colette Robert, which runs from November 26 to December 18 on the City Theatre Main Stage.

"I'm truly thrilled to be returning to City Theatre and Pittsburgh with this play that means a great deal to me, as it tackles many of my abiding preoccupations, among them: our complicated relationships with religion, with our spouses and with ourselves," said playwright, Anna Ziegler.

Ziegler's work was last seen on City Theatre's stage in 2016 with The Last Match. The Wanderers will be a Pittsburgh premiere and one of only a handful of productions the script has received so far. The play was originally developed and produced at The Old Globe and will receive its New York premiere at the Roundabout Theatre Company early next year.

The Wanderers is directed by Colette Robert and features performers Sarah Goeke (Cry It Out, City Theatre, 2020), Nick Lehane, Moira Quigley (The Revolutionists, City Theatre, 2018), Jed Resnick, and Allison Strickland, scenic design by Anne Mundell, lighting design by Natalie Robin, costume design by Mindy Eshelman, dramaturgy by Clare Drobot, and sound design by Jeff Sherwood. Patti Kelly will serve as the production stage manager.

For the production of The Wanderers City Theatre has collaborated with Bend the Arc and the Jewish studies program at the University of Pittsburgh through the theatre's City Connects program. Bend the Arc members including Dr. Rachel Kranson, Director of Jewish Studies and Associate Professor of Religious Studies at the University of Pittsburgh will host a post-performance discussion on December 4th following the 2pm matinee. City Theatre will also be highlighting the important work Bend the Arc does through the CitySpeaks Podcast.

THE WANDERERS

Written by Anne Ziegler

Directed by Colette Robert

Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli have newly entered into an arranged marriage. Author Abe has entered a secret flirtatious correspondence with movie star Julia without their spouses' knowledge. Swiveling between the 1970s and present day, The Wanderers is a mysterious new drama that puts a magnifying glass on the complications of love across generations and what it means to be happy.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

November 26 through December 18

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 5:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.

For a complete listing of show times, please visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489 (CITY).