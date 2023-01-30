AWAACC Announces 2023 Spring Educational Programming

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC), one of the largest non-profit cultural organizations in the country focused exclusively on the African American experience and the arts of the African diaspora, has announced dates and additional details for its Spring youth educational programming.

The fifth annual Youth Writers Camp sessions will take place virtually on February 4th, March 25th, April 8th, May 13th, and June 3rd. The second annual Storytime Spotlight sessions will take place February 28th, April 25th, and June 27th virtually. The second annual Hip-Hop Camp: Music sessions will take place April 22 (in person), May 6th (virtual), May 20th (in person), and June 10th (in person).

All 3 events are part of the non-profit organization's ongoing programming to advance Wilson's legacy and champion future innovators in arts and culture. Youth Writers Camp is designed to address contemporary issues, including topics related to social justice, while at the same time keeping August Wilson's literary legacy as a core objective. Writers camp sessions are open to all middle and high school students with a love of writing, from poetry and plays, to short stories, songwriting, and more.

During each session, time will be allotted for discussions, reading, writing, and sharing; allowing students to freely express themselves in a nurturing artistic environment. Storytime Spotlight is an educational series that introduces young children (ages 3-10) to books that features stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays. This series highlights Black and Brown children's book authors and will feature conversations and a live reading with the author. Hip-Hop Camp: Music focus on the history and evolution of hip-hop, lyrical content and artistic responsibility, and discover the connection between August Wilson and hip-hop music. Hip-Hop camp sessions are suitable for high school students, and they will learn the importance of hip-hop and the role of rap music, how to create their own song including verses, chorus, and bridge, stage performance, and will prepare their own song that will be performed at our March 18, 2023 AWCommunity Day.

"The educational offerings at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center are expanding as we enter the 2023-2024 season. Youth Writers Camp is one of the Center's cornerstones programs as we continue to uphold the legacy of our native son, August Wilson" said AWAACC Director of Education Cathryn Calhoun. "The hip-hop camp gives us an opportunity to connect with new audiences who may not be familiar with Wilson's work, but will quickly learn that Black culture, rhythm, and vernacular are all intrinsically tied to both the music and Wilson's writings."

The AWAACC thanks F.N.B., Comcast, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan, and PPG Foundation for their support of our education programs. The AWAACC is supported in part by the taxpayers of Allegheny County through a public grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD). RAD works here.

Tickets for all sessions of each camp are on sale now on the website. To learn more about the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, its year-round activities, and August Wilson: A Writer's Landscape, please visit awaacc.org.