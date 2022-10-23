AM/FM Country Chart-Topper Ashley Puckett Releases First Self-Penned Single

Pittsburgh-based artist Ashley Puckett will release "Tequila" on October 28th, 2022. She co-wrote the song with Andrew Douglas and Nathan Beatty.

Since the release of her 2020 debut album, "Never Say Never," Pittsburgh's Ashley Puckett has enjoyed enormous success, spring-boarding her onto the international country music radar. Her album has racked up an incredible 450K+ Spotify streams. Her single, "Bulletproof" reached #1 on the New Music Weekly AM/FM radio chart, also reaching #1 on the international iTunes sales charts. Two more singles also reached the Top 10 radio and sales charts, while ushering in a 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association (ISSA) Award for US Female Emerging Artist.

Now, Ashley Puckett is looking to take her music career to the next level, by releasing her first co-written single, "Tequila." The song, written by Puckett with Andrew Douglas and producer, Nathan Beatty, drops on October 28th, 2022 on MTS Records. Like her album, the track was recorded at Tonic Studios in Pittsburgh.

"This song was written from a place of almost desperation for answers and just wanting to throw in the towel to love," Ashley said. "Personally, I've had my share of times where I wanted to walk into a little bar where people knew me - or didn't, as long as I wasn't some center of attention to just sit alone and drink. 'Tequila' is a traditional country song where a girl has a conversation with, well, tequila. It starts with thinking too much, and as the night unfolds, the liquor does what it does."

A music video is also in the works.

Pre-save "Tequila" at https://hypeddit.com/ashleypuckett/tequila

ABOUT ASHLEY PUCKETT:

Ashley Puckett was born and raised in North Huntingdon, just east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ashley realized her passion for music at a young age, performing at vocal competitions and community events, and eventually, landing at open-mic nights and shows in bars and clubs, doing anything to keep the music and her passion alive. Her musical influences have been empowering..shaping the artist she has become: Ladies like Lee Ann Womack, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Carol King and LeAnn Rimes. At age sixteen Ashley picked up the guitar, began writing songs, and the adventurous country girl hit the road. For more information, please visit http://www.ashleypuckett.com