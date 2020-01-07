What Do Johnny Cash, Blink 182, Dean Martin and The Grateful Dead Have In Common?

Vehicles previously owned by Johnny Cash, blink-182's drummer, Dean Martin and The Grateful Dead's own recreational chemist will be sold at Barrett-Jackson's 2020 Scottsdale Auction, January 11-19.

While it's no '49, '50, '51, '52...Cadillac built "One Piece At a Time", you can bid on Johnny Cash's 2001 Lincoln Town Car Cartier L with a Man in Black exterior and light gray interior. According to a gold dash plaque mounted just below the clock, it was built especially for June and Johnny Cash.

A 1949 Studebaker M5 truck a.k.a. The Dred was once owned by The Grateful Dead's sound engineer Owsley Stanley. It's no "Long Black Limousine" (Dead cover), but it was the band's early equipment truck and still sports an acid-induced paint job, four-on-the-floor transmission and thirsty 8-cylinder engine.

Now imagine Dean Martin singing "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with the top down on his 1980 Rolls Royce Corniche convertible. Later owned by actor Dennis Farina (who died in Scottsdale in 2013), this silver coupe includes framed customized plates "DINOSRR" and "DENSRR" and original registrations.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is parting with two Cadillacs - a 1941 Series 62 Deluxe Convertible with an original 346ci 5.7L V8, and a 1960 Coupe De Ville with a 454ci V8, chopped roof and shaved door handles. Also on the block, Barker's custom grey-on-black 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer rocking a new LS3 V8.

Record producer Simon "American Idol" Cowell preferred triple-black paint on both his 340hp 1977 Ford Bronco and 450hp 2009 Bentley Azure convertible with only 1,759 actual miles. All these celebrity-edition models are shown with No Reserve, so they will sell regardless of price.

With nearly 2,000 collector vehicles consigned, the 2020 Scottsdale Auction is expanding into the WestWorld Equidome with a South Showcase Stage including celebrity symposiums, January 14-19.

The event schedule and auction docket are available to view online. To receive more information on becoming a bidder, or purchase tickets for the 2020 Scottsdale Auction, visit www.Barrett-Jackson.com.





