Valley Youth Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season

Valley Youth Theatre has announced its show lineup for the 2022-2023 season! According to VYT's Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper, "We have been waiting a long time for this and are excited to invite our friends and families back to the theatre. We put this season together with one thing in mind - fun!"

Performed by casts of the Valley's top young performers, Valley Youth Theatre has been the gold standard of family entertainment since its beginning in 1989.

Valley Youth Theatre's mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT's on-going community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund as well as their annual fundraising event, the VYTal (Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership) Affair, in August.

Seussical

August 12 - 28, 2022

Herberger Theater Center

Immerse yourself in the world of all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza, Seussical will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of children of all ages! Seussical is made possible by a generous donation from Valley Toyota Dealers.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical

October 7 - 30, 2022

Valley Youth Theatre

Based on the wildly popular books and animated special, Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical combines the spectacle and joy of Halloween with delightful songs that people of all ages will love! A square pumpkin in a round pumpkin world, Spookley tries his best at his pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm, but he isn't sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens the farm. Spookley realizes it is up to him and his square shape to save the day. As a result, all the pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special.

A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail

December 2 - 23, 2022

Valley Youth Theatre

A Valley Holiday tradition for over 25 years is back as Valley Youth Theatre brings Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet and all of our favorite Woodland Friends to life on the stage for this special musical performance about the importance of teamwork, friendship and family. A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail is made possible by a donation from Ann and Dan Nahom.

Sleeping Beauty

February 10 - 26, 2023

Valley Youth Theatre

Join Valley Youth Theatre's talented young performers as they bring this classic fairytale to life.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical

April 7 - 30, 2023

Valley Youth Theatre

Valley Youth Theatre invites you to sneak a peek into the "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal" of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! This delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical will awaken your young person's desire to read with the sassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in first grade. Junie B. Jones, The Musical is presented by a donation from Valley Toyota Dealers.

THE SUPER "SEA-CRET" FINAL SHOW OF THE SEASON

June 9 - 25, 2023

Herberger Theater Center

It wouldn't be a Valley Youth Theatre season without a few surprises here and there. This top "sea-cret" show will be full of fun, laughs and characters you know and love! It may be a "sea-cret" today, but if you know anything about Valley Youth Theatre, you know that "ARR" shows are top-notch, and this will be one not to miss! This show is made possible by a generous donation from Capital Group.

For audition information, ticket information and for more info on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com.