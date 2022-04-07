Tubac Celebrates International Jazz Day With Mingus Centennial Fiesta

Grab a picnic blanket and head out to the Barrio de Tucson for an all day free Jazz Fiesta for International Jazz Day on April 30, 2022.

Created by Owlsong Productions and in collaboration with the Tubac Center for the Arts, the Mingus Centennial Fiesta will be held as part of international jazz celebrations held on April 30th around the globe, as well as the Centennial celebrations for jazz icon, Charles Mingus, born in Santa Cruz County (Nogales) in April of 1922.

This all-day Outdoor Jazz Festival includes performances by Alan Lewine Xtet, Max Beckman's Tonight At Noon, singer/songwriter Kristy Hinds as well as talented student musicians from Southern Arizona. Food trucks and artist booths will be on hand as we celebrate this historic centennial of one of jazz' giants!

For more information on the Mingus Centennial Fiesta and how to support the festival in Tubac, visit mingusamongus.com/tubac.

MINGUS CENTENNIAL JAZZ FIESTA

TUBAC, ARIZONA

April 30, 2022

(INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY)

Barrio De Tubac Park,

Exit 34 off Interstate 19, Tubac, Arizona

11 AM - DARK

Tickets: FREE

Alan Lewine XTet

Max Beckman's Tonight At Noon Plays Mingus

Kristy Hinds

