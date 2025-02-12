Theatrikos Will Host Charity Readers Theatre Production of RADIUM GIRLS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrikos Theatre Company will present a one-night-only readers theatre production of Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory, directed by Adam Wintz. This powerful performance will take place on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30 PM, with all proceeds benefiting the Cancer Support Community of Arizona - Flagstaff (CSCAZ).

Radium Girls tells the haunting true story of young women who worked in radium dial factories in the early 20th century. The play follows Grace Fryer and her fellow workers as they fight for justice against the US Radium Corporation, which knowingly exposed them to deadly radioactive material while painting watch dials

This unique readers theatre format, featuring actors reading directly from scripts with minimal staging, brings the powerful narrative to life while maintaining focus on the compelling historical story. The production will be assembled in just one week, showcasing the dedication of local talent to both theatre and community service.

Director Adam Wintz, known for his work in Stage Kiss (2023) and direction of Gods of Comedy (2024), brings his creative vision to this important piece of American history. Wintz said, "The production aims to honor the memory of the radium girls while supporting cancer patients right here in Flagstaff through this great organization. I'm humbly honored to be directing this incredible project for Theatrikos and the benefit of Cancer Support Community. It's a wonderful play and a highly worthy cause."

