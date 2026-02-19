The Bridge Initiative to Stage Trio of Plays on Women's Roles in Society

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bridge Initiative (TBI) brings Stop Kiss by Diana Son, Single Black Female by Lisa B. Thompson, and Shakespeare's Sirens by Hannah Johnson to Tempe Center for the Arts, March 6-15. The theme of TBI's tenth season is “valuable and powerful,” and all three plays center female characters in both beautiful and challenging relationship to each other and external forces. TBI looks to interrogate identity and belonging at a time when both are

Stop Kiss explores love, identity, and violence. When Callie meets Sara, she never expects to fall in love but their first kiss in a public park provokes a life-changing violent attack. The cast features Thommi A'mal, Natalie Andrews, Phillip Beaupre, Mitchell Glass, Kate Haas, Paul Perkins and Understudy Erin Leigh Beale with stage and intimacy direction by Maren Maclean Mascarelli and Assistant Director Jackie Horn with Cultural Consultant Elaine “E.E.” Moe. All three productions feature Stage Manager Courtney Kenyon and designers Cheryl Briley (Scenic and Technical Director), Justus Burkitt (Lighting), Clayton Caufman (Sound), Mickey Courtney (Costumes), and Dolores E. Mendoza (Props).

Both Single Black Female and Shakespeare's Sirens were first produced by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival and TBI is honored to bring them to the Valley. Single Black Female is a rapid-fire series of comic vignettes featuring women searching for love, clothes, and dignity in a world that presents a parade of stereotypical images. Cynnita Agent and Racquel Mackenzie* star in this production originally staged by Bray Lawrence.

Writer/performer Hannah Johnson and guitarist Jacob Johnson come to the Valley for one night only to share their internationally touring production of Shakespeare's Sirens. The short, engaging one-woman play asks why Shakespeare's women always sing, suffer, then die.

TBI Artistic Director Amie Bjorklund states, “I am proud to bring this work to Tempe. The Bridge Initiative is stronger than ever after ten years and I encourage everyone to join us for our most ambitious season yet!”



These productions are made possible and partially funded by a City of Tempe – Community Arts Grant. TBI's season projects is supported in part by a CCG grant for general operations from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts. Various performance times March 6-15, 2025, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado, Tempe, AZ 85281.