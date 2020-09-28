Theaterworks Extends CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER Through November 1

Additional performances have been added to CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER.

Due to the overwhelming response to TheaterWorks' newest artistic venture, additional performances have been added to CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER. This new and safe production has reinvented how audiences experience live theater. CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER is an immersive theater production where audience members go beyond the stage to interact and engage with the world of Alice in Wonderland.

TheaterWorks has added eight additional performance dates through November 1, 2020, with multiple performances each day. Every theater, rehearsal space and hallway in the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts has been transformed into Wonderland. Up to 10 audience members per performance explore more than a dozen rooms that transport you into the world of Alice in Wonderland where you explore, solve puzzles, make discoveries, enjoy performances and meet the people and animals of Wonderland as you immerse yourself in a new way to experience live theater.

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER is part theatrical event, part art installation and part escape room showcasing visual art, music, puppetry, dance, theater, live music and multi-media design. This 100-minute immersive theater production showcases visual art, music, puppetry, dance, theater and multi-media design.

Added performances include October 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and November 1. Tickets are on sale now. Advance ticket purchases are required for this one-of-a-kind adventure. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

In order to create a safe space for both audience members and actors, audience members will be required to wear face coverings, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, gloves will be provided to audience members to wear throughout the experience, all touch points will be sanitized between groups and a thorough deep clean will take place each evening, in addition to other safety protocols put in place.

This production is supported by the Constance W. McMillin Trust, Thom and Shelley Gyder, the City of Peoria Arts Commission, APS, West Valley Art Museum TheaterWorks' Board of Directors, Diane Roberts and In Honor of Dr. Robert C. Sharp and his many pearls of wisdom.

Tickets to CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER range from $48 - $36. Ticket price includes one drink in The Caterpillar Den. The production takes place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) through November 1. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit curiousertheater.org.

