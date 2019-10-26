TheaterWorks at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts Announced Its Production of JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

Witness Roald Dahl's fantastical tale of a boy, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant piece of fruit come to life as TheaterWorks presents James and the Giant Peach November 15-24, 2019 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts on the Gyder Stage.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, most known for writing the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen, adapted Roald Dahl's famous story of James and the Giant Peach into a musical the whole family will enjoy. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Everyone must learn to work together as a family in order to make it out of this sticky situation unscathed. Critics rave: James and the Giant Peach is a "masterpeach!"

Paul Pedersen takes on the role as Director and Choreographer for this production. Having just won an ariZoni Award for Theater Excellence for best choreography for last season's Beauty and the Beast. Pedersen is focusing the show on Dahl's themes of family and belonging. With the show being set in modern day 2019, he hopes young audience members identify with James and learn the importance of family.

The cast is full of the Valley's most talented youth actors, ranging in ages from 8 to 19 years old. Eight-year-old Liam Garret is making his musical theater debut in the role of "James Trotter". The cast also includes many TheaterWorks veterans and a stellar ensemble.

Tickets are now on sale for James and the Giant Peach. The production takes place on Gyder Stage at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) November 15-24, 2019. Single tickets are $18. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.

Photo Credit: Josiah Duka Photography





