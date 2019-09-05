TheaterWorks Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The holiday season sees the return of the beloved TheaterWorks adaptation of the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his emotional journey through time. Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future in this tale of greed, growth and love, and see Ebenezer Scrooge face a life-changing choice that could be his greatest savior or his gruesome demise. Adapted from the original story by Charles Dickens.

Theater Works at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts is entering its 34th season of providing exceptional theater to the West Valley. Theater Works is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the experience of the performing arts.

Theater Works acts as the managing tenant for the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts which features more than 200 events a year including: live theater, classical concerts, jazz, popular music, dance, comedy, cultural events, festivals, youth and adult education classes and much more.

For more information, call 623.815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.





