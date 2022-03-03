Theater Works to Premiere New Play By Don Zolidis, THE SUPERHERO ULTRAFERNO

Theater Works will debut its new After Darkseries for audiences aged 16 and older on March 18 with "The Superhero Ultraferno: After Dark." Tickets, on sale now, are $40 and performances are limited to 65 people. The play by Don Zolidis was developed specifically for Theater Works' adult audiences and features a team of nerds and a crack team of over 50 characters as they race through the hilarious world of tights-wearing crimefighters.

From the 1960s TV Batman to the soap opera insanity of the Fantastic Four to a bizarre, German opera of Spiderman -- and with thoughts on sexism, gender, sex and pop culture -- the show can be equally enjoyed by comic book fans and non-fans. The story is told in a style mix that is part "SNL," part comedic roast. It's a crash course, frenetic show that is sure to keep audiences on their toes. This production will take place in the McMillin Theater.

"We are very excited to return to the stage with this World Premiere production and introduce audiences to this new series," said Theater Works Managing Director Cate Hinkle. The production plans to run through April 10. In order to create a safe space for both audience members and actors and to keep our stages bright, wearing a mask is required for audience members attending Theater Works productions. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival.

Two performances, on March 24 and April 2, will be "safety" performances featuring a no-beverage policy and either proof of full vaccination or Covid negative PCR test to attend. Theater Works productions take place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345). For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.